Recently, I came across a quote from Mike Tyson about Bitcoin that I found very inspiring.

Here's what Iron Mike said in a 2015 interview when asked if he owned Bitcoin and what he thought of the digital currency invented by Satoshi Nakamoto:

“People don't really understand a currency based on numerical equations. I personally still don't ... but I'm grateful to be a part of the revolution and hoping that my participation in this space will lead to more conversations and help increase knowledge and awareness.”

A fine demonstration of Mike Tyson's humility, but also of his intelligence.