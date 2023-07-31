You Don’t Need to Understand the Inner Workings of the Bitcoin System to Benefit From Its Revolution.
Curiosity, open-mindedness, and a willingness to take action are all you need.
Recently, I came across a quote from Mike Tyson about Bitcoin that I found very inspiring.
Here's what Iron Mike said in a 2015 interview when asked if he owned Bitcoin and what he thought of the digital currency invented by Satoshi Nakamoto:
“People don't really understand a currency based on numerical equations. I personally still don't ... but I'm grateful to be a part of the revolution and hoping that my participation in this space will lead to more conversations and help increase knowledge and awareness.”
A fine demonstration of Mike Tyson's humility, but also of his intelligence.
