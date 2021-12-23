You Can’t Change Your Past With Bitcoin, but You Can Still Change Your Future for the Better

This issue of In Bitcoin We Trust Newsletter is for all subscribers. To get more insights on Bitcoin, you may be interested to upgrade to the premium package.

See the Plans

Bitcoin gives you essential guarantees in a world that is more uncertain than ever. You all know that Bitcoin's maximum supply will be 21 million units no matter what. You also probably know that its programmatic monetary policy allows you to know the rate at which future BTC units will be issued.

In fact, a block of transactions is produced on average every 10 minutes. This means that new BTC units are produced every 10 minutes on average. To ensure that this schedule of issuing new units can be met, the difficulty of mining Bitcoin is adjusted every 2,016 blocks issued. That's an adjustment every two weeks.

Among the other guarantees that Bitcoin gives you is the fact that a transaction validated by the network cannot be reversed. The Bitcoin blockchain is immutable. In this, Bitcoin can be compared to your existence. What you have done in the past cannot be changed.

So if you didn't buy Bitcoin in 2013 before its price exceeded $1,000 or in 2020 before its price exceeded $10K, you can't go back. Some people choose to harbor eternal regrets by constantly saying to themselves, “If I had known about Bitcoin...”. These people are lamenting today when they could be taking action when the price of Bitcoin is above $50K.

In a few years, it is likely that these people will have the same kind of regrets about the current price of Bitcoin with phrases like “If only I had bought Bitcoin under $100K in 2021...”.

To move forward in life, you must learn to focus on the things you can change. What is certain is that you can never change your past mistakes with Bitcoin. Were you not confident enough to buy Bitcoin under $10K? Or did you not know about Bitcoin at the time?

That's just the way it is. You need to learn to put those regrets aside and focus on your future. Because by acting now in the present, you can build a better future for yourself and your family. How can you do this? By taking care of the fruits of your labor so as not to suffer the ravages of the great monetary inflation, but also of the arbitrary rules of a monetary and financial system that goes against the interest of the greatest number.

The current system does not benefit all the inhabitants of the Earth equally. It excludes the great majority for the benefit of a tiny minority. Period.

Bitcoin gives you the opportunity to change that by building a better future. A future in which you won't have to ask permission from others to use the fruits of your labor. A future in which you have the right to save your money without having to fear that central bankers will decide to devalue what you own for arbitrary reasons.

Final Thoughts

In short, Bitcoin is your chance to gain the freedom that every human being should have: the freedom to live life on your own terms.

By acting in the present with these goals in mind, then you will understand how to build a better future in which the fruits of your labor are protected. This is essential because if you don't do it, no one will do it for you.

Of course, you can still wait and see what happens with the Bitcoin revolution. Bitcoin will give you the same opportunities in 5 years, but the price of access will be higher, as the demand for what Bitcoin offers will have driven its price through the roof. Bitcoin is a fair system, so you will pay the price you deserve for your BTC units.

It's up to you to decide when you want to take action to regain control of your money, and ultimately your life.

Some reading