You Buy Bitcoin To Get Rich, Then You Get Something That Is Priceless: Freedom

The price of Bitcoin has been rising steadily over time. At least if you take enough time to look at the evolution of its price over a large enough time window. Since 2010, the price of Bitcoin has gone from a few cents to over $35K at the time of writing.

A All-Time High close to $65K was even reached in April 2021.

De facto, Bitcoin is seen as a get-rich-quick scheme. Many come to buy Bitcoin to become rich. The general public dreams of turning a $1,000 investment into a million dollars. This mindset makes some people lose their minds and end up leaving the Bitcoin world to be tempted by Altcoins whose purpose is far less noble than Bitcoin's.

Bitcoin is the hope of a better world for many in the future

Bitcoin was not created by Satoshi Nakamoto to make you rich.

Bitcoin was created to give you power over your money. Because you have absolutely no power over your money inside the current monetary and financial system. Indeed, banks and governments have all the power to censor the fruits of your labor, while central banks keep devaluing what you own by printing more and more fiat money out of thin air.

Satoshi Nakamoto wanted to offer the people a weapon to get out of the vicious circle of generalized impoverishment that all citizens of the world have been suffering for several decades.

Bitcoin is clearly synonymous with hope. The hope of a better world for the greatest number of people in the future. The best weapon to get out of the American dollar system that excludes hundreds of millions of people from the banking system.

As you learn more about Bitcoin and money, you will understand everything I am explaining. You will thank Satoshi Nakamoto for inventing Bitcoin, as well as the developers who have continued to evolve Bitcoin's source code for many years.

Bitcoin allows you to live your life on your own terms

To me, these developers are the real unsung heroes of the Bitcoin revolution.

They also ensure that Bitcoin remains the most secure decentralized network in the world. Indeed, the slightest bug introduced into the Bitcoin source code would have dramatic consequences. It could clearly jeopardize a monetary revolution that is crucial to the future of the world.

If you become a Bitcoin HODLer no matter what, you will gradually detach yourself from the day-to-day evolution of the Bitcoin price. You will begin to understand that what Bitcoin offers you goes beyond financial wealth.

You will open your eyes to the fact that money is not an end in itself. Money is first and foremost a means. It is a tool that should allow you to have more power over your life. With hard money like Bitcoin, you will be able to get the freedom to live your life on your own terms.

You will no longer be forced to spend your money on useless things to give in to the consumer society. You won't have to worry about monetary inflation wiping out all your efforts to save the fruits of your labor. Bitcoin is the best savings technology in the world.

In the Bitcoin network, the fruits of your labor are protected. You can leave it there as long as you want. No one can take it away from you or stop you from using it as you wish.

The hyperbitcoinization of the world will happen much faster than many imagine

Once you see the freedom that Bitcoin offers, your only goal will be the same as all Bitcoiners: to accumulate more BTC so you can protect your future regarding money. The more BTC you have, the better your future will be.

In fact, the sooner you embrace the Bitcoin revolution, the better your future will be.

Some people think that the hyperbitcoinization of the world is still a long way off. What just happened in El Salvador, with the recognition of Bitcoin as the official currency for the country, shows us that things could go much faster than many imagine.

More and more countries will want to follow El Salvador's example. Competition between States will occur to attract jobs related to the Bitcoin world. The best entrepreneurs will go to where Bitcoin is properly recognized. As the people regain power over money through Bitcoin, the game will change.

In El Salvador, thousands of people will have de facto access to basic banking services through Bitcoin. Bitcoin will enable the inclusion of all those people excluded from the current system. In a few months or years, this will happen in Africa.

Final Thoughts

In short, the Bitcoin revolution is accelerating. The general public will gradually wake up to the reality of Bitcoin: Bitcoin is all about power, not money. I am confident that I will hear more and more people telling me that they are buying Bitcoin with money they cannot afford to lose by leaving it in fiat currency.

Because that's the reality of the situation.

That moment still seems far away, but with a monetary revolution that gives you total freedom over your life, you can be sure that everything will go very fast. Whatever happens, the next few years are going to be exciting for the Bitcoin world.

