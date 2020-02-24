With Halving Coming Up, You Need to Secure Your Bitcoins by Keeping These 3 Things Private

Bitcoin is a revolution in many ways. Among its many benefits, Bitcoin allows you to regain control over what you own. In today’s monetary and financial system, banks are increasingly blocking transactions from their customers.

Some even go so far as to close people’s accounts because they have dared to criticize them on social networks.

This censorship is going further and further, and we are probably only just beginning. So the money in your bank account does not really belong to you since you cannot dispose of it as you wish.

With Bitcoin, no one can stop you from making a transaction. You can use your Bitcoins as you wish.

In order to take full advantage of the benefits of Bitcoin, however, you must take responsibility for securing what you own.

Securing your Bitcoin means keeping three essential things secret, as it is explained in the following article : “3 Things You Must Keep Private to Secure Your Bitcoins”

Private Keys Associated With Your Bitcoins. Don’t forget the following sentence: “Not Your Keys, Not Your Bitcoins”. Secure your Bitcoins with a hardware wallet. It is essential. How Many Bitcoins You Own. You must never reveal this information, which is completely confidential. Addresses You Use for Transactions in Bitcoin. The Bitcoin network is pseudonymous. As long as your physical identity is not linked to your Bitcoin addresses, you remain anonymous. You should therefore understand that an address to receive Bitcoin should only be used once as well.

Bitcoin puts you back in control, but you must remember that this means that you are responsible for protecting what you own.

So act with caution.

More to read: