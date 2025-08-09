Will Bitcoin See Another Bullish Rally in August? It All Depends on Whether Bitcoin Can Break Through This Crucial Zone.
Bitcoin Price Update.
Under the effect of Donald Trump's new customs duties, gold reached an all-time high of $3,543 per ounce. The age-old safe-haven asset is benefiting more and more each day from the trade war between the US and China. Meanwhile, the price of Bitcoin is attempting to return to its all-time high of $123K. Certain Glassnode indicators suggest that a new ATH of $126K is in the pipeline for the coming days. As I explained a few days ago, institutional players' appetite for Bitcoin shows no sign of abating, and everything that is currently happening behind the scenes at OTC desks is likely to lead to a new Bitcoin rally in the coming weeks (or months):
The big question at this stage is not if, but when. This bullish rally will happen, but will it happen as early as August, or will we have to wait until the last quarter of 2025?
As you can see, it's time for a new Bitcoin Price Update.
