Why Should You Buy Then HODL Bitcoin in 2020?

I am convinced that Bitcoin is a revolution that will transform the world of the future to provide a better life for more people. I’m part of the so-called Bitcoiners. For us, the Bitcoin revolution is inevitable.

However, reading messages on forums or social media, I realize that many people have not yet reached the same stage of knowledge as we have.

Some still believe blindly in the current monetary and financial system. Others are just beginning to ask themselves questions about this system, whose flaws are being exposed as never before with the economic crisis of 2020.

Finally, there are others who are about to buy Bitcoin, but before they do, they ask themselves the ultimate question:

Why should I Buy then HODL Bitcoin in 2020?

In 2020, the answer to this question is trivial for a Bitcoiner. However, Bitcoiners are early adopters. We are a minority of people. The question is therefore legitimate for a majority of people in society.

In order to help increasing Bitcoin’s adoption, I think it is essential to answer these types of questions from people who want to better educate themselves so that they can free themselves from a fiat system that does not respect them.

So I will try to answer this question as simply as possible in order to give those who are still hesitating the keys to go further in the Bitcoin world.

Coronavirus pandemic unleashes an economic crisis on a scale not seen in decades

The coronavirus pandemic that has been hitting the world since the beginning of March 2020 has been the trigger for the great economic crisis that many people have been waiting for months.

The financial markets had already been artificially inflated for many months, and everyone agreed that it could not go on like this forever.

Even without the coronavirus pandemic, an economic crisis would have erupted sooner or later.

The fact that a health crisis was at the root of the economic crisis of 2020 unfortunately accentuated the effects. In order to combat the spread of the coronavirus, the majority of the major economic powers decided on a lockdown.

This was a necessary evil to protect millions of human lives. However, it had a disastrous effect on the economy.

The GDP of the world’s major economic powers will fall by at least 10% in 2020. Unemployment rates are exploding, consumption is at half mast, and countless companies will go bankrupt.

The current situation in the United States sums up perfectly what is happening all over the world.

More than 40 million new jobs seekers in the U.S. since the start of the coronavirus crisis, a GDP that has fallen to -4.5% in the first quarter of 2020, and companies by the thousands asking the federal government for a bailout.

As we are at the end of May 2020, the situation from the point of view of the coronavirus pandemic seems to be slowly but surely improving.

Nevertheless, with a pandemic of this type, there are no guarantees. A second wave is quite possible until a vaccine can be produced on a large scale. In fact, there is still uncertainty about the economy. Economic recovery is likely to be made up of a succession of recoveries and stoppages.

Patience will be needed, as a return to normal will not occur for several months, if not years.

Central banks abuse quantitative easing, and governments inflate their public debt

In order to support their economies in the face of this coronavirus pandemic, the world’s major economic powers have almost all followed the same strategy:

Lower interest rates at central bank level.

A quantitative easing program conducted by the central bank.

Stimulus plans financed by public debt at government level.

As the world’s largest economic power, the United States has logically posted the most impressive amounts under these measures.

The Fed has thus decided to conduct an unlimited quantitative easing program since March 23, 2020. This program has seen the Fed print nearly 3 trillion U.S. dollar since then.

All the money printed by the central banks is then directly injected into the monetary and financial system as evidenced by the unprecedented increase in the Fed Balance Sheet since the beginning of March 2020:

This went rather unnoticed, but the Fed had also decided on March 23, 2020 to lower the reserve requirement rate for U.S. banks to zero. A decision with important consequences for American citizens.

Indeed, from now on, the banks will be able to create as much money themselves as they wish by granting as many credits as they wish.

Moreover, this implies that the money in your bank account no longer has any real value. You may have $10,000 in your bank account, but there is no guarantee that your bank will be able to give it to you directly if you wish.

U.S. government has also made unprecedented decisions with a massive $2 trillion stimulus package. In addition to this astronomical amount, several support plans have been put in place for companies, administrations and hospitals in particular.

Currently, the bill for U.S. government amounts to more than 3 trillion dollars.

This is clearly not enough given the damage that this economic crisis has caused to the American economy, and a new $3 trillion stimulus package is still under discussion in the United States.

All of these stimulus packages are obviously financed by public debt. Public debt has just exceeded $25 trillion in the United States, which is a public debt-to-GDP ratio of more than 115%.

In 2020, having a public debt that represents more than 100% of its GDP seems to have become the norm for the world’s major economic powers.

The economic crisis of 2020 highlights the flaws of the current system

The measures that have been taken to combat the economic crisis of 2020 are unprecedented. The U.S. government’s $2 trillion stimulus package even included a $1,200 stimulus check sent to all eligible citizens.

While the gesture seems honorable, the amount of such a check is unfortunately far too small to help millions of Americans living in extreme poverty.

While the monetary and financial system is being rescued at all costs, while private companies are receiving millions of dollars from the federal government without any compensation, citizens have to make do with crumbs.

A growing number of people are beginning to understand that there is something wrong with the current system.

The current system, which was created 49 years ago, only increases the disparity in wealth between the rich and the poor. While the standard of living of the poor is rising over time, the progress is far too slow for their living conditions to really change.

Moreover, the current system leads to one economic crisis after another.

All the actions taken by central banks and governments have resulted in making the rich even richer, while the poor will be hit hard by the great monetary inflation that this will induce.

Indeed, the unprecedented increase in the money supply will cause inflation that will impact first those who need help the most. Here we find the application of the Cantillon Effect theories, many of which consider Bitcoin as an antidote.

Jerome Powell, the Chairman of the Fed, made this clear in a recent interview for the 60 Minutes program:

“The people who’re getting hurt the worst are the most recently hired, the lowest paid people. It’s women to an extraordinary extent. We’re actually releasing a report tomorrow that shows that, of the people who were working in February who were making less than $40,000 per year, almost 40% have lost their jobs in the last month or so. Extraordinary statistic. So that’s who’s really bearing the brunt of this.”

— Jerome Powell

What I find most disturbing is that central bankers and governments are fully aware of the unfairness of the current system, but they continue to apply the same recipes over and over again.

To all the ills of the economy, the only answers provided by the powerful at the head of the fiat system are the same:

Lower interest rates.

Massive quantitative easing program.

Stimulus plans financed by public debt.

All of these decisions jeopardize our daily lives, but worse still, they will place a very heavy burden on future generations who will have to pay for all of this.

The flaws in the current system are brought to light a little more clearly with each new economic crisis.

Sooner or later, a majority of people will come to the same conclusion: things cannot go on like this forever. Something has to change. Since the powerful at the head of the current monetary and financial system do not want to revise this system in depth, the solution will have to emerge from the people.

Bitcoin is the people’s emerging solution to the flaws of the current system

Officially launched on January 3, 2009, Bitcoin was created during 2008 by Satoshi Nakamoto. It should be seen as a response to the economic crisis that shook the world in 2008.

This crisis of 2008 began with a banking crisis whose causes are to be found in the repeated abuses of bankers, but also in the policies of central banks.

Satoshi Nakamoto identified this problem when he created Bitcoin:

“The root problem with conventional currency is all the trust that’s required to make it work. The central bank must be trusted not to debase the currency, but the history of fiat currencies is full of breaches of that trust. Banks must be trusted to hold our money and transfer it electronically, but they lend it out in waves of credit bubbles with barely a fraction in reserve.”

— Satoshi Nakamoto

The manipulations and bad decisions made by banks and central bankers do not allow us to have a true trust in this system.

The problem is all the more serious in that in every economic crisis caused by the mistakes of a minority, it is the poorest who have to foot the bill with the decisions taken by central banks and governments.

Bitcoin is a total paradigm shift that has been growing block by block since 2009.

After just over eleven years of existence, Bitcoin has a market cap of over $170 billion with millions of users who believe in its revolution.

Bitcoin gives you complete power over what you own. With Bitcoin, you don’t risk being censored when you want to make a transaction. Also, your Bitcoins cannot be confiscated like a bank can with your fiat money.

In addition to the total control that Bitcoin gives you, it also has a monetary policy that is the opposite of the quantitative easing that central banks abuse.

Bitcoin highlights the virtues of quantitative hardening. The quantity of Bitcoin is finite and limited to 21 million units. The inflation of the supply of new Bitcoin is halved for every 210,000 mined blocks. Your Bitcoins increase in value over time.

With Bitcoin, you have a guarantee that the U.S. dollar can never give you: 1 BTC of 2020 will always be equal to 1 BTC of 2100.

Bitcoin is therefore an extraordinary hedge against the great monetary inflation that we are currently experiencing and that will continue in the coming months due to this economic crisis.

Gold is reputed to be the best store of value for centuries. The advantages of gold are very real compared to fiat money.

However, gold cannot compete with Bitcoin. This is a reality that many people are now discovering. Bitcoin is objectively superior to gold in many areas: divisibility, portability, unconfiscable, recognizability, scarcity, …

Bitcoin is a better store of value for the masses than gold.

The decision by many Americans to use their stimulus check of $1,200 to buy Bitcoin instead of gold is evidence of a growing awareness.

It is also evidence of a complete loss of confidence in the U.S. dollar.

Bitcoin reconciles the individual aspect and the collective aspect

The benefits of Bitcoin go much further. Bitcoin is an awesome tool for inclusion of millions of people around the world. Bitcoin is helping Iranians protect themselves from the hyperinflation that is ravaging the country.

In Venezuela, Bitcoin is already a Plan A. The situation is the same in many countries under authoritarian regimes.

Bitcoin provides access to a bank for millions of people who would not otherwise be able to afford it, or who risk having their assets confiscated by their authoritarian governments.

In Western countries, this reality is all too often ignored. In the future, Bitcoin’s adoption as a means of payment will explode in Africa.

Bitcoin offers a chance to people who are simply shut out of the current monetary and financial system.

As you read this, you should understand that another great strength of Bitcoin is that it reconciles the individual and the collective aspect. As an individual, Bitcoin benefits you:

Bitcoin was the best investment of the past decade, turning $1 invested in 2010 into $90K by the end of 2019.

I often say that Bitcoin is much more than a financial investment. This is the strict truth. Nevertheless, even if the Bitcoin revolution goes much further, buying Bitcoin is an incredible investment in every way.

As well as benefiting you, Bitcoin will benefit the collective by helping to build a fairer world for the future.

By buying Bitcoin and then HODLING it for as long as possible, you support Bitcoin in the best possible way by strengthening its existence and legitimacy.

This gives millions of people around the world the opportunity to use it as Plan A to protect themselves from hyperinflation and oppression in countries such as Venezuela, Iran, Lebanon, and Zimbabwe.

Conclusion

Reading this story, I think you should already have a better idea of why you should buy then HODL Bitcoin in 2020.

The entry point for many people is the financial appeal of Bitcoin. It has been the best investment of the past decade, and it will undoubtedly be the best investment of the decade ahead.

Nevertheless, Bitcoin is an investment that goes beyond the financial side. The people who stay in the Bitcoin world after a first purchase of Bitcoin often become Bitcoiners. As you learn more and more, you will be able to discover why Bitcoin is an essential revolution that you must support.

Bitcoin is a total paradigm shift that aims to build a fairer world in the future. By buying and then HODLING Bitcoin, you allow this revolution to grow stronger. In 2020, and in the years to come, this is something that will be essential.

Bitcoin needs you as much as you need Bitcoin.