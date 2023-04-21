If you liked reading this, feel free to click the ❤️ button on this issue so more people can discover it on Substack 🙏.

The Proof-of-Work that makes the Bitcoin system unique and superior would be an environmental disaster to listen to the powerful of the current system.

Mainstream Media like the New York Times are there to push the narrative of the powerful in the current system.

This can be understood when one reads the latest article against the Bitcoin Mining industry from the New York Times.

Reading this article, one might even think that the New York Times was paid by the Biden administration to propagate such lies.

While these powerful people are pointing fingers at Bitcoin, they are diverting attention from the real problems with the current system.

It's a classic technique to attack a better competitor to discourage users from coming on board.

I recently told you about the scandal of electric vehicles which are an economic and ecological aberration but which are imposed on the people by the governments.

Today, I will ask you to ask yourself about another subject.

Do you know what makes the American dollar system secure?

I'll give you 10 more seconds to think about it ...

Come on, 10 more seconds...

Well, it's the American military!

You've probably already heard that the US dollar is backed by the US military. And it's totally true. Without it, the Iraq war would never have happened in 2003, or even the attack on Gaddafi in Libya in 2011.

In each case, the real reason was to destroy an actor who wanted to go after petrodollars.

For petrodollars are the basis of America's exorbitant privilege to issue the world's reserve currency. Without petrodollars, America would probably quickly lose its hegemony and all the advantages that this gives it.

It is not for nothing that China has been pushing for petro-dollars for years.

More surprising is that the oil-producing countries of the Gulf are responding favorably to Xi Jinping's demands. We will soon have oil contracts between Saudi Arabia and China in yuan!

Something extremely risky for America. We will see how America reacts to this.

Similarly, China is pushing within the BRICS for the US dollar to be abandoned in their exchanges in favor of the yuan.

Everyone knows that the yuan is a currency controlled by the CCP, but above all manipulated by the CCP, but the resentment towards America and the West is such today, that more and more countries will prefer to throw themselves into the mouth of China.

When choosing between two masters, these countries will prefer to try the Chinese option, which imposes nothing on them in terms of democracy.

Because China continues to apply the same principle: we are not interested in what happens in your country. No wonder that all the leaders of emerging countries are slowly but surely turning to China and Russia.

Many of them, therefore, welcome this desire to de-dollarize the world.

We will see how the American army will be used to avoid this...

To come back to the initial subject, do you know what is the carbon footprint of the American army?

Because to try to estimate the carbon footprint of the dollar system, we would have to estimate the carbon footprint of the American army, which is essential to this system, as I just explained to you.

In my opinion, the US Army's emissions are much worse than those of the Bitcoin system.

Yet you will never see an article from the New York Times or other mainstream media protecting the Biden administration questioning the US military.

This should make you realize that the attacks on Bitcoin are only there to dissuade you from understanding why Bitcoin exists.

It's all smoke and mirrors!

It's all about the POWER that the people at the top of the current system don't want to lose.

It is in your best interest to question everything the educational system has taught you and make up your own mind about Bitcoin.

It's not easy to get out of everything you've been taught and get stuck in a flawed and not fixable system. However, it is an absolute necessity to see clearly and take care of your future regarding money.

To conclude, I will come back once again to this famous quote from Henry Ford:

“It is well enough that people of the nation do not understand our banking and monetary system, for if they did, I believe there would be a revolution before tomorrow morning.”

If you ask yourself the right questions, and above all, if you try to answer them yourself by getting out of the shackles in which the current system has always locked you, then you will choose Bitcoin to lead a peaceful revolution against a flawed and unfixable system.

It's up to you as always.

