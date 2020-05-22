The date is May 22, 2020. This day is special in the history of Bitcoin as it is known as Bitcoin Pizza Day.

Indeed, on May 22, 2010, developer Laszlo Hanyecz made the first payment in Bitcoin history for a real world product. On the reference forum bitcointalk.org, he then posted a message saying that he was willing to pay 10,000 BTC for two pizzas:

Needless to say, Bitcoin was in its infancy at the time. In fact, finding a pizza vendor interested in accepting payment in Bitcoin was not an easy task.

After 4 days, Laszlo Hanyecz finally found a seller willing to accept the Bitcoin transaction. That was on May 22, 2020, and he then posted this message on the bitcointalk.org forum:

For the most curious, here is the photo of the pizzas received by Laszlo Hanyecz:

Today, this may seem like fun to you. However, at the time, it was an important milestone for the Bitcoin network.

The first Bitcoin purchase had just taken place in the real world: 10,000 BTC for two pizzas.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is priced at $9,078. This means that the two pizzas purchased at the time by Laszlo Hanyecz are the most expensive in history at over $90 million.

To celebrate this event, members of the Bitcoin community are eating pizzas on May 22nd with a thought for Laszlo Hanyecz that will forever remain in Bitcoin history.

With this historical digression on Bitcoin Pizza Day closed, we'll be able to answer the big question of the day:

Why did Bitcoin price fall below $9,000 on May 21, 2020?

In a little over 24 hours between May 20 and May 21, Bitcoin price went from $9,760 to a low of $8,800:

This represents a -9% drop in Bitcoin price in a few hours.

For me, there is one main reason for this drop. Bitcoin price has repeatedly failed to break the $10K. By failing several times to break the $10K, Bitcoin price has dropped to test the lower supports.

Bitcoin fell below $9K to bounce off the $8,800 support.

Currently, its price is at $9,078.

In the coming days, it is quite possible that Bitcoin will continue to test its supports. If the $8,800 were to be broken, Bitcoin would probably test the $8,200.

Then the next supports are at $7,400 and then $6,500.

More and more people believe that Bitcoin will return to this area in the coming days and weeks.

Finally, regarding the May 21, 2020 drop in Bitcoin price, it can never be ruled out a manipulation from the Whales. This is something to keep in mind at all times.

In order to protect against Whales manipulation, which only affects the price of Bitcoin in the short term, it is best to HODL Bitcoin in the long term.

Let me remind you again, but by choosing to become a Bitcoin HODLER rather than a Bitcoin Trader, you will maximize your chances of actually enjoying Bitcoin.

To really enjoy the Bitcoin revolution, I invite you to follow the 6 tips I present here:

Enjoy the reading, and have a good day.