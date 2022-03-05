This issue of In Bitcoin We Trust Newsletter is for all subscribers. To get more insights on Bitcoin, you may be interested to upgrade to the premium package.

See the Plans

For years I have been saying that Bitcoin is an absolute necessity for a better world in the future. In the middle of 2020, I had written an article with a rather provocative title:

At the time, the price of Bitcoin was between $9K and $10K, and many people told me that I was just a fantasist. The fact that the price of Bitcoin went on to have a phenomenal Bull Market does not change my point. The price of Bitcoin could still be $10K today and I could tell you the same thing in reality.

As you know, wars cost a lot of money. In equipment, in human cost, or to pay the soldiers called to fight the war. Generally, it is the richest countries that allow themselves to multiply wars because they have this financial advantage that the poorest countries do not have. These rich countries use their financial advantage in the worst way, I grant you.

The debt-based system favors wars

Let's take the example of America. America has been able to wage so many wars over the past several decades simply because it has unlimited financial capacity. The American dollar is the world's reserve currency. The US dollar is printed by the US Federal Reserve. The Fed only needs to print more and more dollars to allow the US government to finance the wars of its army.

In a monetary system backed by an asset that cannot be printed out of thin air in unlimited quantities, it becomes more difficult to wage endless wars. There is always a moment when the attacking country can no longer afford to continue its war. This makes it necessary to act differently: by favoring diplomacy over force.

A system based on gold and not on debt like the current one has already proved its value in the past. Today, gold is an outdated asset, while the world is becoming digital at all levels. This is where Bitcoin comes in with some of its properties that make it digital gold. Digital gold on steroids since Bitcoin is also a global P2P payment system whose transactions cannot be censored.

If Bitcoin ends up becoming the world's reserve currency in the future, we would have a new monetary and financial system at our disposal that would limit wars. Why? Simply because Bitcoin exists in limited quantities and it would be too expensive to finance endless wars.

Less war and more prosperity for all with an inclusive system like Bitcoin

Less war would mean fewer human lives killed unnecessarily, but also greater prosperity for the many. The scarcity of Bitcoin makes it possible for everyone to have abundance. Bitcoin does not differentiate between human beings. Anyone can buy Bitcoin and secure the fruits of their labor. No one can stop you, because Bitcoin has no leader who controls the network.

This level playing field is once again in contrast to the current monetary and financial system that unfairly excludes a majority of the Earth's inhabitants for whatever reason.

The Earth is facing an energy problem. We need more and more of it, and fossil fuel resources are drying up. Building renewable energy infrastructure costs a lot of money, and there needs to be a financial incentive to make it happen. This is where Bitcoin makes a difference with its Proof-of-Work which makes its system superior in every way.

One of the benefits of Bitcoin mining is that it promotes the development of low-carbon energy infrastructure. Bitcoin is therefore an opportunity to fight climate change. Many of Bitcoin's opponents pretend not to understand this, but it is obvious.

Bitcoin is a way to turn energy into wealth.

For people living in areas of the world that are rich in renewable energy, but have little wealth, this is a unique opportunity to redistribute wealth. These people will be able to build infrastructures allowing them to take advantage of the nature surrounding them and then acquire units of hard money that will play a decisive role in the future of the world.

I am thinking of people living in Africa, Latin America, South America, and Southeast Asia.

Final Thoughts

Bitcoin provides opportunities for everyone on Earth. It reconciles individual interests, as it allows you to protect the fruits of your labor from inflation in a censorship-resistant way, with the interests of the collective, as it is good for the planet and the many. So this is an opportunity that we have in front of us.

An opportunity that some have already chosen to seize, whether as individuals, as a company, and now even as an entire country like El Salvador.

Bitcoin is essential for the future of our humanity, and that is why all Bitcoiners continue to support this system that gives us a chance to achieve a fairer, freer world with less bloodshed from unnecessary wars. I am not saying that the Bitcoin revolution will surely triumph, because I am not able to predict the future. But I can assure you that it is essential to fight for everything that Bitcoin can bring us in the future. That's what my commitment to Bitcoin is all about.

Some reading