Why Bitcoin Is the Only Digital Currency You Need for the Future

The Dogecoin joke continues to gain momentum. The Elon Musk-backed joke just passed an $80 billion market cap. Dogecoin now reaches the fourth spot in the top of cryptocurrencies. Some DOGE followers are even beginning to believe that their favorite currency has the potential to first overtake Ethereum and then Bitcoin.

That's how great the euphoria that has taken hold of the market is.

Some people don't seem to understand that the higher DOGE goes, the harder the fall will be for the last entrants. I repeat once again that Dogecoin is nothing but a joke.

Dogecoin cannot be taken seriously

Everything Dogecoin does, Bitcoin does better.

For those who think I am a Bitcoin Maximalist disappointed that I missed out on investment in DOGE, I would like to remind them of 4 things about DOGE:

An infinite supply.

Over 129,475,242,412 DOGE already in circulation.

10,000 new DOGE issued every minute.

14,000,000 new DOGE issued every day.

Those who denounce the quantitative easing monetary policies of the Fed and other central banks and then buy DOGE seem to be in a complete contradiction. It seems that their greed is causing them to lose sight of the monetary revolution embodied by Bitcoin.

Because while Dogecoin is a joke, Bitcoin is serious business. Bitcoin is about giving you back the power over your money.

In the title of my article, I deliberately referred to Bitcoin as a digital currency rather than a cryptocurrency. My goal is for you to understand that Bitcoin cannot be categorized in the same way as Dogecoin and other altcoins.

On the one hand, you have Bitcoin, the king of digital currency, and on the other hand, you have cryptocurrencies whose sole purpose is to allow their founders to make more and more money.

The day you understand this, you will have taken a big step. Most importantly, you will come to the same conclusion I did: Bitcoin is the only digital currency you need for the future.

Bitcoin has invented absolute digital scarcity

Everyone in the cryptocurrency world agrees that the current system suffers from seven deadly sins that will lead to its downfall sooner or later. The original sin of the current system is the power given to central bankers to print as much money out of thin air as they deem necessary.

A minority of people who are not representative of the people are thus able to devalue the fruits of the labor of the vast majority of the people.

Bitcoin was designed to address this major problem by giving people back hard money. Bitcoin has a hard-capped supply of 21 million units. Its programmatic and predictive monetary policy allows you to know precisely how the inflation of the Bitcoin supply will evolve in the future.

As of this writing, 18,700,431 BTC have already been put into circulation. That leaves 2,299,569 BTC to be issued by 2140 when all the BTC have been mined. You can also know that 99% of all Bitcoin supply will have been mined by 2035.

Bitcoin invented the concept of absolute digital scarcity.

What all the cryptocurrencies’ founders pretend to ignore when they launch their Altcoin, which is meant to be a replacement for Bitcoin, is that digital scarcity can only exist once. It is embodied by Bitcoin. So there is no point in buying cryptocurrencies that are pale copies of Bitcoin (at best).

Bitcoin is totally decentralized with no leader

Bitcoin is the only fully decentralized digital currency. No Altcoin can credibly demonstrate that it is not controlled by those in charge. The scarcity of all Altcoins depends solely on the honesty of a few individuals.

History has shown us with the current system that it is too risky to trust humans not to give in to corruption.

Bitcoin has no leaders and relies on the laws of mathematics written in its source code that anyone can read at any time. Anyone can become a node in the Bitcoin network since its blockchain is permissionless and trustless. This has incredibly positive consequences.

No one is asking you to take your word for the maximum supply of Bitcoin, or even the number of BTC already in circulation. All you have to do is to run your own node on the Bitcoin network and check for yourself that the Bitcoin rules are being followed.

The trust in the Bitcoin system is growing steadily since all its users can check for themselves what is going on in the network at any time.

Bitcoin takes full advantage of the network effect

Bitcoin has been taking full advantage of the network effect since its inception. In just 12 years, Bitcoin has grown to over 100 million users and a market cap of over $1 trillion.

The more users Bitcoin has, the more exponentially valuable the network becomes for each user.

Some people often argue that Bitcoin still has the first-mover advantage, but that this will not last forever. These opponents of Bitcoin don't seem to understand that for a network to surpass Bitcoin, it will have to be far better than Bitcoin.

But Bitcoin has reached the maximum of what is possible for a fully decentralized network. It is impossible to beat Bitcoin as P2P encrypted money. So there's no point in looking for a replacement for Bitcoin, it would be as pointless as looking for the next Internet.

The most relevant strategy is to embrace its revolution to be among those who will benefit the most.

Final Thoughts

Some people recognize Bitcoin's undisputed status as the store of value best suited to the digital world of the future. After recognizing this obvious fact, these people explain that while Bitcoin will be the store of value, the digital world will need smart contracts and dApps.

Their goal is to explain to you that you need to invest in Ethereum, Cardano, or whatever other Altcoin.

These people refuse to see that Bitcoin is already the future of smart contracts and dApps. When the time comes, Bitcoin will become the undisputed leader in these areas as well. Not necessarily via its Mainnet, but rather via 2-layer solutions.

A good example is the Lightning Network, which is still in development. It is the future for the use of Bitcoin as a means of payment in everyday life.

Rather than struggle unnecessarily, the best thing to do is to switch to the new paradigm that is Bitcoin by understanding that only Bitcoin has the ability to change the world of the future for the better. The sooner you understand this, the better for your future.

It's up to you.

