Every day, hundreds of millions of people get up to go to work. Typically, these people work 9-5 jobs to earn a living, using debt to meet the expectations of the mass consumer society. These people are trapped within a fiat system that resembles the wheel in which the rat is stuck. It's not for nothing that the Rat Race analogy has been used time and again.

When you take the time to talk to these people about the solution embodied by Bitcoin, their reaction is often rejection. These people often feel that Bitcoin is irrelevant to their situation. They don't believe that Bitcoin could be the answer they've been looking for. The reason is simple: to understand the benefits of Bitcoin, you first need to be able to understand the flaws of the fiat system. You need to understand that this fiat system is not fixable.

Unfortunately, the education system has plunged millions of people into total ignorance on this subject, and worse still, this system has made them believe that there is no way out and that you have to accept this system no matter what. It's a bit like a master holding you in thrall and telling you there's no alternative anyway.

Let's start with a common misconception among the general public. The majority of the general public believes that their money is backed by something tangible, as gold can be. However, this has been completely false for over 5 decades. In 1971, US President Richard Nixon unilaterally ended the convertibility of the US dollar into gold, effectively killing the gold standard.

This marked the beginning of a new era. An era in which currencies became fiat backed by nothing more than trust in governments and central banks. The beginning of a vicious circle of widespread impoverishment for the general public.

Indeed, since then, governments and central bankers have been able to print fiat money out of thin air, because there was no longer any need for this fiat currency to be backed by a commodity like gold. This had far-reaching consequences. When central banks print fiat money, they mechanically devalue the existing money already in circulation. Every dollar you earn, save, or spend mechanically loses value over time. Your purchasing power is bound to plummet!

But the problem with the fiat system doesn't stop there. The banking system itself is deeply flawed. For decades, fractional reserve banking has allowed banks to lend out far more money than they have in reserves, amplifying risk within the financial system. In March 2020, the Fed eliminated fractional reserve requirements in America. American banks are no longer obliged to hold reserves against the loans they grant, further increasing the fragility of the system and exposing savers to ever greater risks.

Meanwhile, governments continue to fail to responsibly manage their power to create money. It would seem that the maxim “with great power comes great responsibility” has gone completely over their heads. Governments accumulate ever more debt, fund reckless spending programs, and bail out failing institutions to save the current system at the expense of average citizens.

Who pays the price for this mismanagement? You and me! The people, of course, through ever-higher prices for everyday goods, and the erosion of their hard-earned savings.

This is where Bitcoin comes in. This is why Bitcoin matters more than ever.

Bitcoin is a unit of wealth independent of governments and central bankers. Bitcoin supply is hard-capped at 21 million units. Bitcoin is unaffected by the inflationary monetary policies of central bankers. Bitcoin operates on a decentralized network, allowing anyone to verify anything at any time, with no need for permission. No need to blindly trust failing institutions. Bitcoin is a system designed to give power back to the people, enabling everyone to protect the fruits of their labor over time.

One of Bitcoin's strong points is its programmatic monetary policy, which highlights the virtues of quantitative hardening, as opposed to the quantitative easing of central banks:

To see everything I've just detailed, you first need to be able to open your eyes to the flaws in the current system. This is the greatest challenge of our time. Most people don't realize that their money is not backed by gold. They don't understand how inflation will inevitably eat away at their savings, or how governments and banks will manipulate the system to their benefit and the detriment of the people.

Without this level of understanding of the flaws in the current system, it's easier to denigrate Bitcoin as useless or a scam. So, to advance awareness of the absolute necessity of Bitcoin for the world of today and tomorrow, the question “Why Bitcoin?” is not the most appropriate one. We should all start our demonstration with the answer to the question “What's wrong with the fiat system?”

Once people become aware of the flaws in the current system, it becomes simpler to answer the question “Why Bitcoin?”. Indeed, it's always easier to understand the importance of a solution when you understand the problem it comes to solve.

