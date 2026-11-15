Bitcoin’s newest test network raised the minimum mining difficulty a millionfold. The volunteers paying the electric bill are putting four proposed Bitcoin fixes to work before anyone’s savings depend on them.

Twenty minutes after Bitcoin’s newest test network produced its first block, a short email appeared on the Bitcoin development mailing list. A contributor signing his name simply “Neill” said two Libbitcoin nodes had joined the network. Their names were Wormer and Carmine. He included links to their block explorers so anyone could see what the machines were seeing.

What I like about that email is how ordinary it sounds. Someone got two computers talking and figured other people might want a look. Behind it was a distinctly odd bargain. Miners had switched on ASICs, the specialized machines used to mine Bitcoin, agreed to pay for the electricity, and pointed them at a chain whose coins are supposed to be given away.

Why bother? Because if you’re about to ship a Bitcoin wallet, you’d much rather discover on a Saturday morning that it sometimes credits the same deposit twice. The expensive way to find out is a Monday morning email from a customer.

The morning Bitcoin supplied its own newspaper headline

On November 9, developer Anthony Towns gave miners a starting signal they could all verify. They would wait for Bitcoin’s main network to reach block 975,744, its next scheduled difficulty adjustment. Testnet5’s first block would have to contain the hash of that Bitcoin block, or of a later one. November 13 was the estimate. The block took until November 14.

The mainnet block carries a timestamp of 05:02:50 UTC. The Testnet5 genesis block carries 05:03:13 UTC, just 23 seconds later on the two headers. Its embedded message identifies mainnet block 975,744 and gives its full hash. Hashing the published 80-byte Testnet5 header reproduces the genesis ID ending in 4a91d497 .

In 2009, Satoshi Nakamoto put a headline from The Times about a bank bailout into Bitcoin’s first block. A reader could date the newspaper. Seventeen years later, Bitcoin itself supplied the piece of information nobody could have known the day before. Even the developers who wrote the launch code had to wait for that particular mainnet hash before they could mine the agreed chain.

Towns went one step further. He published an OpenTimestamps proof tying the completed Testnet5 block back to Bitcoin by mainnet block 975,749. The two commitments bracket its creation. The 23-second figure comes from the block headers. The order of events is something a reader can check independently.

For the launch, Towns offered a public solo-mining pool with a zero fee. Anyone with compatible hardware could point it there. A miner with more computing power still had better odds. What the public pool and the unpredictable starting signal bought everyone was a chance to show up on time. The genesis reward itself was deliberately unspendable.

Thirty-six blocks and nothing to spend

The pool published a bundle of its first 36 blocks, starting at zero. The header at height 35 reads 05:18:29 UTC, just over fifteen minutes after genesis. Towns’ plan for this stage called for blocks containing only the transaction that pays the miner. A developer could take that little bundle, feed it to a new node, and check whether the node arrived at the same tip as everybody else. A block explorer could already show a growing chain. A wallet user had a simpler question.

When could somebody actually send a coin?

Bitcoin requires an ordinary mining reward to mature for 100 blocks before a transaction can spend it. The reward earned at height 1 could first be spent in block 101. At height 35, the winning miner could open a wallet, see the reward, and still have nothing available to send a friend. That would be the correct result. It’s an excellent early test for any wallet that uses a single big number at the top of the screen.

Which number did its designer promise the customer they were looking at?

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The 20-minute favor that made confirmations hard to trust

Testnet4 inherited a rule that made perfect sense if you pictured a developer sitting alone with a laptop. Suppose a large miner went offline. A long wait for the next block could wreck an afternoon of testing. Under the old rule, a sufficiently late block could qualify for minimum difficulty once its timestamp was more than 20 minutes past its predecessor’s. A small miner had a way to get the chain moving and acquire some coins.

The network had already survived one version of this idea going badly wrong. On Testnet3, Jameson Lopp documented 12,682 blocks in a single day in 2015. Bitcoin’s usual ten-minute target works out to about 144. Racing through block heights also meant racing through the halvings that reduce new coin issuance. By the time developers proposed Testnet4, people were buying and selling coins that newcomers were supposed to get for free.

Testnet4 curbed those block storms. Its particular headache was a succession of short reorganizations. Several easy blocks could compete near the tip. A node would accept one recent history, then switch to a competing one with more accumulated work. A payment you had just watched confirm could lose its confirmation.

One such reversal makes a fine wallet test. The wallet should notice, wind back whatever it credited, and credit the payment exactly once if it confirms again. When reversals keep interrupting ordinary tests, a developer trying to diagnose an unrelated payment failure first has to reconstruct what happened to the chain. The afternoon the shortcut was meant to save disappears anyway.

Pol Espinasa and Fabian Jahr, the authors of BIP95, chose a fresh network. Patching the old one would mean coordinating incompatible rule changes across the miners and software already using it. Starting again let them drop the 20-minute exception altogether and raise the difficulty floor from roughly 1 to 1,048,561. That higher starting point curbs how many blocks ASICs can churn out before the first regular adjustment. It still leaves room for a home miner with suitable hardware.

What does a millionfold increase feel like to one miner? Suppose a machine can try one trillion hashes a second, or one terahash per second. At Testnet5’s starting difficulty, that machine would find a header meeting the target about once every 75 minutes on average. At 100 terahashes per second, the same calculation gives about 45 seconds. Both estimates assume the difficulty stays at its opening level. A lucky miner can find a block on its next try, and an unlucky one can wait much longer. This is why a small machine can make a useful contribution even though a roomful of hardware can still make opening day look unusually fast.

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Who pays when the reward won’t cover the electricity?