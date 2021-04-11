Who Else Thinks That China Could Use Bitcoin To Fight the Global Hegemony of the U.S. Dollar?

It only took one speech for Blockchain technology to become a national priority in China. This speech was delivered on October 24, 2019, by Xi Jinping. At the time, the Chinese leader claimed that China should "occupy a dominant position in the emerging field of Blockchain" and that this technology would be used "in the daily lives" of all Chinese people.

At the heart of China's blockchain strategy was the creation of a central bank digital currency (CBDC).

Since then, China has thrown itself wholeheartedly into the development of its e-RMB. Where Western powers hesitated for months to take action, China was able to get into the swing of things.

A year and a half after Xi Jinping's speech, the e-RMB is a well-advanced project that is already being tested in several major Chinese cities. The goal of China is to be able to test it during the 2022 Winter Olympics which will take place on its territory.

Those who see further ahead understand that China's goal with its e-RMB is twofold.

The e-RMB is the missing piece in China's mass surveillance system

First of all, the e-RMB is the last missing piece of the mass surveillance system that China has been building for several years with its social credit system. With a digital currency issued by the Chinese central bank, the population will be even better monitored.

In addition to this surveillance, there will of course be potential sanctions for all those who do not scrupulously respect the decisions of the Chinese Communist Party.

Recently, we could even read that China could add a kind of expiration date for its e-RMB.

Thus, citizens would have to use a part of their e-RMB to avoid their permanent loss. A good way to force people to support consumption in times of economic downturn.

Some see the e-RMB as an attempt to break the monopoly of the U.S. dollar

For other people, the e-RMB is seen as an initiative to break the monopoly of the American dollar on the world.

It is well understood that China's goal is to become the world's leading superpower in the future. This goal cannot be achieved as long as the U.S. dollar is the world's reserve currency. Indeed, this gives an exorbitant privilege to America that China does not want to grant anymore.

This is why China has been divesting itself of American debt for several years now, and why Russia has opted for gold rather than the U.S. dollar for the reserves of its central bank. The goal of these countries is clearly to weaken the U.S. dollar.

Peter Thiel sees Bitcoin as the weapon that China will use against the U.S. dollar

Speaking at a virtual event organized by the Richard Nixon Foundation, Peter Thiel just shared his opinion on the threat that the e-RMB represents to the U.S. dollar. In his eyes, the e-RMB should be seen more like an "internal stablecoin in China" that will simply add "some sort of totalitarian measuring device" to the Chinese Communist Party.

Even more than the e-RMB, it is the Bitcoin that China may well try to use to threaten the hegemony of the U.S. dollar over the world:

“Even though I'm a pro-crypto, pro-Bitcoin maximalist person, I do wonder whether if at this point, Bitcoin should also be thought of in part as a Chinese financial weapon against the U.S. where it threatens fiat money, but it especially threatens the U.S. dollar.”

In this scenario, the e-RMB would be more of an attempt to divert attention from the real weapon that China wants to use against America.

China simply does not like the fact that the United States has this formidable weapon, the American dollar, at its disposal, as Peter Thiel points out:

“From China’s point of view, they don’t like the U.S. having this reserve currency, because it gives a lot of leverage over oil supply chains and all sorts of things like that.”

Bitcoin could be part of China's divide and conquer strategy

For several years now, China has been making significant efforts to denominate oil trades in euros in order to weaken the all-powerful American dollar.

Like the euro, Bitcoin may well be part of China's plan to weaken the U.S. dollar.

Indeed, China's goal is probably not to make its renminbi the world's reserve currency. This would require an opening of their capital accounts to the world, which the Chinese Communist Party leaders absolutely do not want. Such a level of transparency is contrary to their philosophy.

For Peter Thiel, China's real objective could be to have several reserve currencies, different from the renminbi, share the global pie:

“I think the Euro, you can think of as part of a Chinese weapon against the dollar — the last decade didn’t really work that way, but China would have liked to see two reserve currencies, like the Euro.”

Bitcoin would therefore be part of this strategy alongside the euro.

A divide and conquer strategy for which the United States should prepare for Peter Thiel:

“China wants to do things to weaken the dollar — China’s long Bitcoin, and perhaps, from a geopolitical perspective, the U.S. should be asking some tougher questions about exactly how that works.”

Final Thoughts

China has always had an ambiguous position on Bitcoin. Yet the Chinese Communist Party has allowed Chinese companies to take the global lead in Bitcoin mining. This is a sign that China supports Bitcoin, even if in a quiet way.

The e-RMB initiative, which some imagine being a potential danger to the U.S. dollar, should rather be seen as a domestic weapon for Peter Thiel. Bitcoin is a long-term weapon that China will exploit as best it can to break the hegemony of the U.S. dollar.

It's an interesting perspective that differs from what we usually hear and makes sense to me. I'll let you share your opinion on the subject in the comments.

