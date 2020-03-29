While the Fed and Donald Trump speak about infinite amount USD, Bitcoin is sticking to its monetary policy

or the first time in several decades, the world is experiencing a pandemic of incredible proportions. The reaction of the major economic powers to this pandemic is clear: priority to the health of populations.

At the time of writing, more than 2 billion people around the world are confined to their homes. The aim is to limit the spread of this virus as much as possible.

All countries are following the recommendations of experts on this point. All but one: the United States.

The main reason why the United States does not follow this worldwide movement to stop the spread of the coronavirus is that its president, Donald Trump, seems not to realize the danger that all Americans are facing.

All the measures he has taken over the last fortnight have been in one area: the economy.

Donald Trump already seems to be preparing for the post-coronavirus crisis with measures aimed at avoiding too great an economic recession in the United States. Some bad tongues will even go so far as to say that he is doing this to preserve his chances of re-election in November 2020.

In this context, on Saturday March 28, 2020, Donald Trump made a rather incredible statement about the measures taken to support the American economy:

“The beautiful thing about our country is $6.2 trillion, because it is 2.2 plus 4. It’s $6.2 trillion, and we can handle that easily because of who we are, what we are. It’s our money; we are the ones, it’s our currency.”

— Donald Trump

This statement clearly shows Donald Trump’s pride in the fact that the Federal Reserve can print an unlimited amount of U.S. dollar.

Of course, Donald Trump does not specify that this infinite impression of the U.S. dollar is at the expense of the wealth of American citizens. Indeed, the $6,000,000,000,000 that will be injected into the American economy is mainly intended to save the financial markets, banks, and U.S. businesses.

The goal is clearly not to support American citizens who will be hit hard by this new strong currency devaluation of the U.S. dollar.

In this context, Bitcoin with its unchanged monetary policy will clearly represent your hedge against currency devaluation. I will repeat it once again, but there will never be more than 21 million Bitcoins put into circulation.

As such, Bitcoin protects what you own.

So this economic crisis is going to be different from the one we’ve experienced in the past. Why? Simply because this time we have a weapon to opt-out of the monetary and financial system to protect our wealth.

That weapon is Bitcoin. Bitcoin will help you take advantage of this situation if you make the right decision and aim for the long term with it. This translates into being a Bitcoin HODLER rather than a Bitcoin Trader whose results are much more uncertain.

The advantages of being a Bitcoin HODLER are many, but first and foremost, there is the advantage of not making the mistake of simply being a momentum trader when you buy Bitcoin. As such, you will be able to lead a much less stressful life while preparing your future as best as possible.

While fear is at an all-time high in the Bitcoin world, Bitcoin HODLERS continue to accumulate Bitcoins to prepare for their future.

They do so because they have total confidence in Bitcoin and its revolution. The return of a Bitcoin above $6K seems to prove them right, but again, Bitcoin is here to stay, so there is no reason to panic about the current price of Bitcoin.

The most amazing thing in the midst of this crisis that we are going through is that central bankers and politicians, who keep calling Bitcoin a bad idea, have finally proposed the creation of a digital dollar in an attempt to produce a monetary stimulus for the U.S. economy.

In my opinion, this digital dollar is a double-edged sword because if it can quickly boost American consumption, it could make millions of Americans aware of the limits of the Fed’s monetary policy. Once educated about digital currencies, they may very well decide to test Bitcoin and its more protective monetary policy for its users.

This is probably the reason why the digital dollar idea has not been retained for the moment.

Nevertheless, sooner or later a digital dollar will be created in my opinion. The American authorities will have no other choice in the months or years to come. But that’s another matter.

All this turmoil around Bitcoin in the context of this crisis highlights the difference in the perception of Bitcoin among generations. There is a clear realization that the people at the head of the fiat system are Baby-Boomers who refuse to realize the incredible potential of Bitcoin for the future.

History is on Bitcoin’s side, and we will see in the years to come that it will continue to develop as a stronger and stronger alternative to the fiat system.

Finally, all this would almost make us forget that Bitcoin is about more than money and that its implications go much further. Bitcoin thus plays an essential role in the protection of human rights. I think a little reminder was in order here.

This week is coming to an end, and a new one, just as hectic, will begin in a few hours.

So stay safe and keep believing in Bitcoin for the long term because no matter what happens, Bitcoin continues to work by adding new blocks to its Blockchain.