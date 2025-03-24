With Donald Trump taking office for a second term, America has completely changed its strategy towards Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. Gone is the sterile opposition, replaced by pragmatism. The Bitcoin revolution is here to stay. We might as well make the most of it and try to give America a first-mover advantage with Bitcoin.

This change in America's strategy goes beyond Bitcoin. In the space of a few weeks, Donald Trump has changed the nature of transatlantic relations. Europeans are rediscovering the importance of autonomy and sovereignty in key areas. Donald Trump has decided to completely overhaul the international system as it was structured in the aftermath of the Second World War.

Still following his mantra “Make America Great Again”, Donald Trump is plunging headlong into a strategy that looks set to damage American hegemony over the world in the medium and long term. Donald Trump has called into question a series of international commitments and weakened relations based on shared values and interests, notably with his North American neighbors and European democracies.