This article of a special kind is not directly related to Bitcoin at first glance, but it is here to show you the dangers of hyperinflation, and why monetary creation cannot be in the hands of the State, which will always abuse this power. The goal here is to understand why hard money like Bitcoin is a necessity to avoid this in the world of the future.

In June 2022, the Zimbabwean government announced that inflation had reached 191.6% annualized, causing consumer prices to double from May 2022. This brings back painful memories of the inflation of the 2000s, which got totally out of control in 2008. That year, the price increase had reached 231,000,000%!

A record that forced the central bank to issue a 100,000 billion Zimbabwean dollar bill.

To understand this real descent into hell, we have to go back to November 1997, when the Zimbabwean authorities announced a land reform intended to redistribute to blacks the land and farms that were mostly held by whites. At that time, it had been a little more than fifteen years — since 1980 — since the former British colony of Southern Rhodesia became officially independent under the name Zimbabwe.

The country has had a rather special history.

For a long time, it was a “private colony” belonging to the British South Africa Company, the commercial company founded and directed by Cecil Rhodes — hence the name Rhodesia — which endeavored to exploit its wealth, particularly agricultural. It was then that the British settlers took possession of the best land.

It was not until 1923 that the colony was taken over by the British, who integrated it into a larger federation that included present-day Zambia and Malawi. Then came the first declaration of independence, proclaimed by the whites in 1965 but not recognized by the international community.

For the next fifteen years, the country was subjected to a guerrilla war between the white government of Ian Smith and the black nationalists and communists. It ended with the Lancaster House Agreement (1979), the first step towards independence the following year.

That same year, 1980, Robert Mugabe, the former leader of the Marxist guerrillas, became Prime Minister of the new Zimbabwe before becoming President seven years later. The establishment of a presidential regime allowed him to remain in power for thirty years — until the coup d’état that overthrew him in 2017 — at the cost of a dictatorial drift and numerous human rights violations.

When Zimbabwe became independent in 1980, 42% of the land — the most productive in the country — was still owned by the white community or about 6,000 farmers. Exploited in a modern and efficient way, they made the former Southern Rhodesia one of the great agricultural powers of the African continent and even the breadbasket of Southern Africa.

Aware of the economic weight of the whites and anxious to have the necessary resources to consolidate the new Zimbabwean state and to put in place an ambitious social policy for the benefit of the black majority, Robert Mugabe, at first, played the appeasement card. Thus, land can be bought back by the government, but only if the owners are willing to give it up. In the absence of a consensus, the latter ones are not obliged to sell.

But this period of appeasement does not last. As Robert Mugabe’s democratic legitimacy crumbled, he took on a much more radical tone. The deterioration of the economic situation caused by the drought of 1990–1993 contributed to aggravating tensions. The land issue then came back to the forefront. Robert Mugabe used it to try to mobilize the population behind him.

In 1992, a new law on land acquisition came into force. The compromise between the white farmers and the authorities was over. The private contract is no longer the order of the day: farmers are now obliged to sell. But the state can hardly afford to finance the planned acquisition of half of the 11.5 million hectares still held by the whites. In 1993, only 1.5 million hectares were recovered by the authorities. It was soon learned that this land had been allocated to members of the regime’s nomenklatura, most of whom had no agricultural skills.

Robert Mugabe begins savage expropriations in 1997

In 1997, to halt his decline in popularity, Robert Mugabe took a further step by announcing the expropriation of 1,471 farms, with only the investments made — not the land itself — being compensated. In January 2000, in the face of the growing number of appeals, the government went further and authorized the outright expropriation of the land without any compensation.

In the weeks that followed, men armed with machetes began to invade the farms of white farmers throughout the country. Transported and paid by the government, these groups — officially presented as veterans of the war of independence — moved into the farms and chased the farmers off. Some were injured, others killed.

Robert Mugabe defends these savage expropriations in the name of the rights of the black majority …

At this point, Zimbabwe had already been in crisis for three years. By 1997, the Zimbabwean dollar had depreciated by 75% against the US dollar, while the uncertainties caused by the announcement of the land reform led to a massive capital flight. The “exchange rate shock” of 1997 led to a sharp rise in prices by making imported goods more expensive.

The inflation rate rose from 18.7% in 1997 to 31.8% in 1998 and 58.51% in 1999.

But it is especially with the effective implementation of the agrarian reform, in 2000, that the situation became uncontrollable. In the early 2000s, 10.2 million hectares, or 95% of the land owned by whites, were redistributed to the black majority. They were broken down into smaller holdings, ranging from 5 hectares to a hundred. At this time, 60% to 70% of the country’s employment and income comes from the agricultural sector, which provides 40% of export earnings. Nearly 60% of the raw materials for the manufacturing industry also come from agriculture. Agriculture is the mainstay of the Zimbabwean economy.

A banking system that proves insufficient

It is this pillar that the uncontrolled expropriations that began in 2000 are destroying. Lacking the financial resources that would allow them to invest — the country’s banking system is indeed very inadequate and lacks deposits — and often also lacking the technical skills, the new owners are unable to develop the land they were given.

Many farms are abandoned due to a lack of fertilizer or equipment.

As a result, agricultural production is inexorably decreasing, by 24% in 2002, by 15% in 2003, and by almost 40% in 2008… A telling example: the tobacco industry, which still brought in 400 million US dollars in 2000, only brought in 105 million in 2003. It took Robert Mugabe only three years to ruin Zimbabwe’s agriculture. As a result, the country’s entire economy has been affected.

Nearly 3,000 agricultural-related businesses were forced to close between 2000 and 2008. During the same period, the growth rates of the industrial and agricultural sectors became negative — they averaged -6% for industry and -2.5% for agriculture — causing GDP to fall by more than half. And that’s not all!

Without being able to rely on exports of agricultural raw materials, Zimbabwe was no longer able to cover its needs in goods and services in 2004. The country’s dependence on imports has increased. Between 2000 and 2008, the share of imports in GDP rose from 36% to over 68%. The situation is aggravated by international sanctions.

In 2003, the United States froze the assets of senior Zimbabwean politicians, while the United Kingdom, the European Union, and the major financial institutions suspended their financial aid. The daily life of Zimbabweans was deeply affected by this downward spiral. Between 2000 and 2009, the poverty rate rose from 48% to more than 75%, unemployment rose from 50% to 95% of the population, and life expectancy fell by 12 years.

In the former breadbasket of Africa, famines are now commonplace. Many Zimbabweans — particularly the white community — are emigrating to South Africa and Botswana. Between 2001 and the mid-2010s, more than 3 million people left the country.

Depreciation of the local currency, collapse of production, soaring imports and public debt, explosion of the black market … These are the roots of the Zimbabwean hyperinflation. In 2002, the inflation rate already reached 140%; it was 302% in 2005, 1,096% in 2006, 76,000% in 2007 before peaking at over 231,000,000% the following year.

In an attempt to stem the tide, the government is relying on a price freeze.

Decreed in 2007, it proved to be ineffective, as most of the products concerned had long since disappeared from the shelves and the population was short of cash. In early 2009, the country was forced to allow the use of foreign currency and abandon the Zimbabwean dollar, causing prices to fall slightly.

More than 20 years after the launch of land reform and despite the departure of Robert Mugabe — who died in exile in Singapore in 2019 — the economic situation in Zimbabwe remains largely chaotic. Especially since the successor to the deposed head of state, Emmerson Mnangagwa, has not turned the page on the Mugabe era, of which he was an intimate and whose land reform he supported.

The country and its leader are still under international sanctions. Inflation, unemployment, and poverty remain at very high levels, as the figures announced in June 2022 showed. A situation that the return of inflation caused by the war in Ukraine could well worsen …

