When a Sh*tcoin Like SHIBA INU Goes Parabolic, Don’t Lose Sight of Why You Bought Bitcoin

While we were witnessing a massive sell-off on the major cryptocurrencies in the market on October 27, 2021, one crypto was largely outperforming the market. When I say outperformed, it is an understatement as SHIBA INU went into parabolic rise mode on October 27.

The price of SHIBA INU went from $0.000046 to $0.000088 in a few hours, an increase of +92%…