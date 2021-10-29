When a Sh*tcoin Like SHIBA INU Goes Parabolic, Don’t Lose Sight of Why You Bought Bitcoin
Bitcoin is here to give you the power over your money, and the freedom to live your life on your own terms.
While we were witnessing a massive sell-off on the major cryptocurrencies in the market on October 27, 2021, one crypto was largely outperforming the market. When I say outperformed, it is an understatement as SHIBA INU went into parabolic rise mode on October 27.
The price of SHIBA INU went from $0.000046 to $0.000088 in a few hours, an increase of +92%…