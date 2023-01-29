The month of January 2023 is about to end, and as I write this, the price of Bitcoin is $23.5K. The price of Bitcoin is proudly showing a +42% performance for January 2023.

If Bitcoin's price were to remain at that level, it would be the best January for Bitcoin's price since January 2013:

Even if this does not indicate that the price of Bitcoin will enter a Bull Market in 2023, it is still good for investor sentiment. And what is good for investor sentiment ends up being good for the price of Bitcoin, which can then enter what I call the Positive Feedback Loop: