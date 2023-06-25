If you liked reading this, please click the ❤️ button on this issue so more people can discover it on Substack 🙏.

A great week for the price of Bitcoin is about to come to an end.

Just a week ago, the price of Bitcoin was still struggling to hold support in the $25K-$26K zone.

A week later, it's towards $34K that everyone is now looking at, as the Bitcoin price hit a one-year high of $31.4K.

Is it time to give in to FOMO?

That's what I'm going to try and find out with you in this Bitcoin Price Update. It's been a while since I last took the opportunity to make a Bitcoin Price Update.