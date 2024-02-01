If you liked reading this, feel free to click the ❤️ button on this issue so more people can discover it on Substack 🙏.

Bitcoin critics are always looking to attack Bitcoin from every possible angle.

One of the criticisms they level from time to time is: What would happen without the Internet? Would the Bitcoin system grind to a halt?

To tell the truth, these opponents of Bitcoin pretend not to understand that the entire current system would grind to a halt in the event of a widespread Internet shutdown.

Nevertheless, their hatred of Bitcoin is so tenacious that they struggle to understand this.

Yet solutions for continuing to use Bitcoin even without the Internet have been developed.

Blockstream offers a solution via a satellite connection. A solution to have in case ...

Of course, not everyone can afford it!

In the documentary below, you'll see a solution that's within everyone's reach, since it uses the USSD codes of the GSM network, which is deployed almost everywhere in the world.

As you can see for yourself, old Nokia mobiles fit the bill perfectly:

Loading video

The Machankura project leverages these USSD codes to enable Bitcoin payments in areas where the Internet is not present in Africa.

Extremely clever and, above all, ultra-promising.

I doubt Bitcoin opponents will enjoy watching this documentary.

However, it highlights an essential reality: with Bitcoin, you need to adopt a solution-oriented approach rather than stopping at the slightest problem.

Every problem is an opportunity because it's waiting for bold entrepreneurs to develop bold solutions.

This is the case with the Machankura project, which I invite you to discover in greater detail on the project's official website:

Machankura Project

You can also read or re-read the two articles I dedicated to the Machankura project in 2022 and 2023:

Refer a friend