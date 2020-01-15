What Is The Best Bitcoin To Buy In 2020?

We are on January 15, 2020 and by viewing the ranking of the most capitalized cryptocurrencies on the market, the question may indeed arise:

Indeed, you see Bitcoin in #1, then Bitcoin SV in #4 which has just surpassed Bitcoin Cash in #5.

The price of Bitcoin SV has literally skyrocketed in the last few hours:

Furthermore, it should be added that Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash and Bitcoin SV all claim to be the one, true and only Bitcoin.

Despite all this, you should know that there is only one true Bitcoin: BTC.

Bitcoin still has a dominance of more than 66% in the cryptocurrency market and the trend will strengthen in 2020 with the third Halving of Bitcoin planned for May.

The strongest community is around Bitcoin in terms of developers, users and committed startups.

In addition, for the general public there is only one Bitcoin, and that is BTC.

When they enter the world of cryptocurrencies, it is always by buying BTC.

The best Bitcoin to buy in 2020 is BTC.

