What Is Next for Bitcoin: A Big Dump Before the Bull Market Starts?

Bitcoin’s third Halving took place on May 11, 2020 at 21:23 UTC. Just before the beginning of May 2020 to block height 630,000 marking the beginning of Bitcoin 4th Epoch, we saw a sharp increase in purchases.

This increase was clearly due to the excitement of Bitcoin’s third Halving. A viral effect had begun to develop, as was evident from the extremely large increase in the searches volume for the term “Bitcoin Halving” on Google.

Bitcoin fails several times on the $10K resistance

In fact, Bitcoin price had risen from $7,500 to nearly $10,000 in about ten days. A 33% increase in Bitcoin price that led to a logical correction just before May 11, 2020:

In the days following the third Halving, Bitcoin price rose back above $9K, carried by many people who believed that the strong bull market for Bitcoin would start immediately.

Bitcoin price then failed several times to break the $10,000 resistance.

As a result of failing to overcome this resistance, Bitcoin price has been falling for a few days now. At the time of writing, Bitcoin has fallen below $9,000 again:

So the coming days could well be marked by the red color, synonymous with a big dump to come for Bitcoin price.

The price stagnation between $9,000 and $10,000 that lasted for about ten days after Bitcoin’s third Halving has left many people in doubt.

Halving’s effects are never immediate, which raises doubts in the less experienced

Of course, I want to talk about the beginners who have just entered the Bitcoin world. They probably imagined that the effects of the Halving on Bitcoin price would be immediate. However, this is never the case.

They could have known about it if they had analyzed what happened previously in 2012 and 2016.

The previous Bitcoin Halvings taught us that the strong bull market always takes a long time to start:

In 2012, the bull market peak was reached after 12 months with an increase in Bitcoin price between the day of the first Halving and this peak of +9.150%.

In 2016, the bull market peak was reached after 18 months. The increase in Bitcoin price was +2.836%.

I detailed all this before Bitcoin third Halving in a story called “What Can You Expect for Bitcoin Price the Days Following Its Third Halving?”.

So what is happening now is clearly no surprise to me. I’m obviously not the only one to have imagined such a scenario. Everyone who has been in the Bitcoin world for quite a long time already had such a scenario in mind.

This stagnation in Bitcoin price develops a FUD feeling among the less experienced.

People who don’t really believe in the Bitcoin revolution will tend to sell their Bitcoins in the coming days and weeks. As was the case in the past, these people will make the mistake of letting their feelings guide their choices.

They may have already read articles or books explaining that emotions are the enemy of investors. However, as Bitcoin price falls, they panic and are unable to apply the basic principles they may have learned in theory.

This shows that there is always a big gap between theory and practice.

A big dump coming up for Bitcoin price…

The big question now is to know how far a Bitcoin dump could drop its price. With the $8,800 support that has just been broken, Bitcoin price should fall to test the next one which is much lower at $8,200.

Breaking this $8,200 support would mean a much bigger drop in Bitcoin price since the next supports are at $7,400, then $6,500.

More and more people believe that Bitcoin will return to the $6K zone in the coming days and weeks. As always with Bitcoin price, there is no guarantee, just feelings and possibilities.

If Bitcoin were to fall in the $6K zone, this would be an excellent opportunity to accumulate more.

Of course, to do so, you have to really believe in the Bitcoin revolution, just as I and other Bitcoiners firmly believe in it.

Those who have sufficient belief in Bitcoin will be able to accumulate more Bitcoins in the coming days and weeks at prices that will seem extremely cheap in the future.

If you doubt this strategy, remember what Bitcoiners did on March 12, 2020 on Bitcoin Black Thursday. When its price fell to $3,800, they jumped at the opportunity to accumulate more Bitcoins. Today they are rewarded for that.

It will be the same with this potential drop in the $6K zone in my opinion.

… Before the Bitcoin Bull Market starts

That drop and stagnation in that zone will last for some time. But then Bitcoin price will recover and the strong bull market can start to take hold.

I don’t have a precise timeline for Bitcoin next bull market, but I think we’ll have to be patient and wait until the end of the summer of 2020.

Analysis of what happened in 2012 and 2016 leads me to believe that the strong bull market we all expect in the Bitcoin world will really start around September 2020.

I could be wrong of course, it’s just a feeling here.

This bull market could last for 18 to 24 months, which might even take us beyond the end of 2021 to see it reach its peak. To give you an idea of Bitcoin price potential upside, you should know that between the first and second Halving, Bitcoin’s price increase had decreased by 69%.

Applying the same decrease, we could expect Bitcoin price to potentially rise 879% between its price on the third Halving day and the price it will reach at the peak of its strong bull market.

Bitcoin price was $8,500 on its third Halving day. If such an increase were to materialize at its next Bull Market, we could see Bitcoin price exceed $80K.

So you can see that the predictions of those who see Bitcoin reaching $100K at the end of 2021 are based on real analysis.

So for the days and weeks to come, my position is to remain patient while keeping my confidence in Bitcoin and its revolution. As you know, Bitcoin rewards those who truly believe in it. It has always worked that way, and it will continue to work that way.

Everything is slowly falling into place so that the next bull market for Bitcoin will take place as expected.

The macro economic events that we are currently experiencing with government responses to the economic crisis will even act as a catalyst that will accentuate this future rise in the price of Bitcoin.

So, all you need to do is show patience and strength of character in the days and weeks ahead. Bitcoin’s resilience since its inception will inspire you to do so.