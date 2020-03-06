What Is a Realistic Market Cap for Bitcoin in the Future?

It’s hard to give a number directly.

The best thing to do is to compare the market capitalization of Bitcoin with gold and other markets:

Since its inception, Bitcoin has often been compared to gold. Many even refer to Bitcoin as digital gold. It is true that Bitcoin exists in a finite quantity known as gold and that the process of creating new Bitcoins, which is known as mining, can be compared to extracting gold.

In fact, it seems interesting to me to compare the capitalization of Bitcoin with the stock of gold held as a whole.

The world’s gold stock is the equivalent of $8T which is almost 60 times larger than the current capitalization of Bitcoin.

The previous chart also shows how low the valuation of the world gold stock in U.S. dollar is compared to the following indicators:

The global capitalization of the stock market, which reached $73T

The global money supply that reaches $90T

The global real estate market reaching $228T as a whole

The global debt which is astronomically high at $246T

In the article “Some Musings About The Awesome Price Bitcoin Can Reach In The Future”, I go back in more detail to these comparisons, which allow us to imagine the price that Bitcoin could reach in the future if it were closer to these markets.

If Bitcoin would see its market capitalization move closer to that of gold in the future, this would result in a Bitcoin price of around $380K.

Another quick simulation can be done starting from the global stock market capitalization of $90T.

Let’s imagine for a moment that the cryptocurrency market will reach even half of the global capitalization of this market. This would give us a cryptocurrency market with a market capitalization of $45T.

Bitcoin currently dominates nearly 70% of the overall market capitalization of the cryptocurrency market.

If we consider that Bitcoin maintains this dominance, we would have a market capitalization of $31T for Bitcoin.

With 21 million BTC in circulation, this market capitalization will give a Bitcoin price of about $1.47M.

This last calculation allows you to better understand the reasoning of those who preside that the price of Bitcoin will reach $1 million in the future.

All these calculations are just assumptions, but you have to at least admit that they suggest that the growth potential of the price of Bitcoin is enormous.

More to read: