In my book “The Truth About Bitcoin,” I explain the 6 reasons why I believe the success of the Bitcoin revolution is inevitable:

Hard Money > Weak Money

Decentralization > Centralization

Privacy > Surveillance

Truth > Deception

Freedom > Oppression

Future > Past

The benefits of the Bitcoin revolution over the debt-based fiat system are such that sooner or later, more and more people will open their eyes and want to benefit from it. It's only a matter of time before Bitcoin eventually reaches one billion users. I often talk about this goal being reached by 2030.

Only time will tell if my belief was correct.

When I read this belief, which I explain in more detail in “The Truth About Bitcoin,” some people said to me: What if the Bitcoin revolution fails?

After all, I can't give you any guarantees about the future success of the Bitcoin revolution, because I don't have a crystal ball. I can only share my ideas, opinions, and convictions with you, and tell you to make them part of your thought process. Then, it is up to you to decide.

The one thing that is obvious to me is that if the Bitcoin revolution fails, the biggest impact will not be in the West, but in the emerging countries where Bitcoin is already a plan A for millions of people who are suffering from hyperinflation of their local currencies and censorship by more corrupt leaders than ever.

Of course, for those living in the West who have been choosing Bitcoin for a long time, it would be a huge disillusionment. But I'm sure they would still be able to turn around because they haven't put all their marbles (yet) outside the fiat system.

Even the most convinced Bitcoiners usually still have real estate. So you would still have a roof over your head and a job to keep you going despite this terrible disillusionment. The reason I say disillusionment is that it would be a terrible waste for humanity to have chosen to miss out on all that Bitcoin has to offer.

Millions of people in emerging countries would once again be at the mercy of their corrupt leaders. An example? Let's look at Lebanon, where the price of the local Bitcoin currency has exploded:

This clearly shows you that the Lebanese have no other hope today than Bitcoin. Without Bitcoin, they would have nothing. Nigerians would be forced to give in to the authoritarian offensive of their government to impose their eNaira. You in the West would be forced to use the future digital dollar or the future digital euro.

You would be unable to protect your privacy because, with this type of CBDCs, governments could even more easily define profiles on each of us. All our transactions would be scrutinized because cash would eventually be abolished.

In short, it would be a nightmare.

Some people will tell me that without Bitcoin, we could go to cryptocurrencies... Let's be serious! If Bitcoin fails, all cryptocurrencies will fail. In reality, it is only Bitcoin that counts in the long run. As SEC Chairman Gary Gensler said in late February 2023, Bitcoin is different:

This is not an empty word, it is reality. Bitcoin is the chance for all of us to take back the power over money. Of course, it is always possible that the general public will not realize this opportunity and will miss out. However, with over 220 million users at the time of writing, I have more and more doubts about this worst-case scenario.

As an individual living in the West, you would once again be forced to follow closely what the central bankers are doing to know how to best protect the fruits of your labor from monetary inflation while knowing that you would always remain under the threat of censorship.

Since most people don't understand the world of investment, you would end up letting inflation slowly but surely eat away at the fruits of your labor. The Nations would continue to ruin you slowly but surely. All this while with Bitcoin, you don't need any specific knowledge to benefit from it since Bitcoin is a true savings technology that favors the long run.

As you can see, I have already considered the worst-case scenario: that of a failure of the Bitcoin revolution. In my view, this would be catastrophic for tens of millions of people in emerging countries who have only Bitcoin as their hope. In the West, it would be a total disillusionment, but we could cope with it. For now ... Because there is no guarantee that in a few decades, we won't end up in the same situation as those people in emerging countries who only have Bitcoin as their hope.

This is even suggested by the evolution of the current monetary and financial system over the last few years.

In short, protecting the Bitcoin revolution by helping as many people as possible to become aware of what it can do for them is essential if the majority of people on this earth are to benefit from it in the future. This is why I often say that Bitcoin succeeds in reconciling individual interests with those of the collective.

By becoming a Bitcoin HODLer, you protect the fruits of your labor while protecting a system that already benefits millions of people around the world. A life-changing decision.