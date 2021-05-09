Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger Continue Their Marketing Campaign for Bitcoin (Indirectly at Least)

Image: Getty Images — Adapted by Sylvain Saurel

Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholders meeting was held this weekend. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this event was held virtually. If you didn't see it live, I invite you to watch it directly on YouTube.

In the Bitcoin world, Warren Buffett is hated by many investors.

However, we can not hide the fact that he remains one of the greatest investors in history. So we can listen to what he has to say even if we don't agree with what he thinks about Bitcoin. That's what I do, and that's why I continue to write regularly about Warren Buffett even though I think he is totally wrong about Bitcoin.

Like any human, Warren Buffett is not infallible.

It is always interesting to hear what Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger have to say

At this annual Berkshire Hathaway event, Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger delivered remarks about their business, the various companies they own, but also other insights into their investment philosophy.

The fact that they were able to build an investment giant that is now worth $630 billion commands respect. It also allowed Warren Buffett to reach a fortune of over $100 billion while Charlie Munger is around $2 billion.

As you can imagine, some journalists took the opportunity to ask Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger again what they thought about Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in general.

The journalists suspect that the Oracle of Omaha and his longtime partner have not changed their stance on Bitcoin, which Warren Buffett has called "Rat poison squared" in the past. Nevertheless, it is probably part of their job to create unnecessary controversy to sell and attract readers.

For the time being, this is rather successful.

Warren Buffet is measured, while Charlie Munger still attacks Bitcoin head-on

Warren Buffett first gave a more nuanced response:

“I knew there’d be a question on bitcoin. I thought to myself, 'Well, I’ve watched these politicians dodge questions all the time, you know, I find it kind of disgusting, but they do it.' But the truth is I'm gonna dodge that question because we probably got hundreds of thousands of people watching that own bitcoin, and we probably have two people that are short. So we got a choice of making 400,000 people mad at us and unhappy, and, or making two people happy, and that's just a dumb equation.”

While Warren Buffett is still an opponent of Bitcoin, he realizes that he is increasingly isolated in this position. That won't stop him from keeping it, as it is part of his investment principles: never blindly follow the crowd.

Nevertheless, he would have preferred not to talk about Bitcoin to avoid having to fight against a growing number of investors who support the king of digital currency.

But there was no question of that when Charlie Munger spoke on the subject, as you will see:

“Of course, I hate the bitcoin success and I don’t welcome a currency that’s useful to kidnappers and extortionists, and so forth. Nor do I like just shuffling out of extra billions and billions and billions of dollars to somebody who just invented a new financial product out of thin air. So, I think I should say modestly that I think the whole damn development is disgusting and contrary to the interests of civilization. And I'll leave the criticism to others.”

Their attacks on Bitcoin are not illogical when you remember that the two investment geniuses do not understand the Tech world

Charlie Munger continues to be blinded by totally outdated anti-Bitcoin arguments. It has already been proven that it is more difficult to use Bitcoin than the U.S. dollar for illegal activities.

He goes on to explain that he is disgusted by the growing success of Bitcoin.

The fact that Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger continue to criticize Bitcoin so violently seems to me to be a good thing for Bitcoin after all. They are two representatives of the silent generation, the one that preceded the Baby Boomers. They have never been able to evolve to understand the new technologies.

Berkshire Hathaway missed the turn of the GAFA in the early 2000s. Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger made up for it later on by buying Jeff Bezos and Amazon, but the damage was already done in my opinion.

Berkshire Hathaway no longer has the crack code on the stock market

These two investment geniuses are not adapted to the new world. Nothing insulting here, but an observation.

Since the crash of 2008, Berkshire Hathaway has been beaten in performance by the Nasdaq and the S&P 500:

Berkshire Hathaway vs. Nasdaq vs. S&P 500 - Source: @avichal

Berkshire Hathaway has nothing to be ashamed of with its +388% of course, but the S&P 500 returned a +444% performance, while the Nasdaq was at +848%.

Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger have lost the codes to crack the stock market and the new rules that have been imposed on it since the advent of Tech companies in the early 2000s.

Their continued and sterile opposition continues to act as a perfect marketing campaign for Bitcoin

The fact that these two investment legends failed to ride the Tech wave in the stock market means that they will not be able to ride the inevitable rise of Bitcoin in the years to come. In a world where everything is going digital, the success of Bitcoin is inevitable.

But in the face of the great monetary inflation, we are experiencing, Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger are choosing to do nothing while Berkshire Hathaway has over $145 billion in cash.

As lifelong opponents of gold, they are obviously not going to invest in the precious metal. Switching directly to the digital alternative of gold with Bitcoin is de facto excluded. Their mountain of cash will devalue rapidly, but the two once visionary investors are not taking action.

Instead, Warren Buffett simply puts forth a catchy phrase that has made him successful for decades:

"Never bet against America."

While America will likely recover stronger from the current economic crisis, the current system's flaws will continue to exist. The fact that Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger choose to do nothing says a lot about their mindset. They are afraid to evolve and adapt to a new, fairer system that is Bitcoin.

Because at its core, the fear that Warren Buffett Charlie Munger constantly expresses about Bitcoin is that of a whole generation of privileged people who refuse to allow the transfer of wealth to the new generations who have already embraced the Bitcoin revolution.

This fear is the best marketing campaign, indirectly at least, for Bitcoin.

Final Thoughts

I always say that you should not invest by blindly following others. This also applies to buying Bitcoin. So listen to the criticisms of Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger, but look beyond their sterile and blind opposition. If you can do that, you'll understand that there's something behind it: the fear that Bitcoin will give rise to a fairer system for the many.

Once you understand this, you will choose the Bitcoin plan so that the same people don't always benefit from the injustice of a system that suffers from the seven deadly sins that will lead to its downfall sooner or later.

The next time you hear from Bitcoin opponents who are part of the older generation, think of it as one more indication that Bitcoin is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that you should definitely take.

