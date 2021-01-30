Warning: Elon Musk Is Not (Yet) a Bitcoiner – He Just Has Fun Triggering Pump & Dump Moves

The world we live in is more uncertain than ever. Yesterday, January 30, 2021, we could see that it was getting crazier and crazier as well. In the midst of the Wall Street Bets and GameStop affair, which saw small investors taking their revenge on hedge funds, Bitcoin experienced a day of euphoria as it does from time to time.

Yesterday, the trigger signal was a change in Elon Musk's Twitter bio which was accompanied by an enigmatic tweet.

This change of 7 letters in Elon Musk's Twitter biography was enough to increase the price of Bitcoin by +20% in just two hours. The price of Bitcoin went from $32.0K to $38.4K because of this:

All Bitcoiners saw in his message "In retrospect, it was inevitable" a direct association with his change of biography on Twitter where Elon Musk wrote the following 7 letters:

“#Bitcoin”

Bitcoiners have always fantasized about Elon Musk's potential entry into the Bitcoin world. The entry of large companies like MicroStrategy into this world has led some to hope that Elon Musk will adopt the same Treasury Reserve Policy for Tesla.

Yesterday's message seemed clear to all these people: Elon Musk is now a Bitcoiner like us.

The possibility of a big announcement coming from Elon Musk regarding his choice to opt for Bitcoin has sparked the Bitcoin market madness. It is true that with nearly 44 million followers on Twitter and a huge aura in the tech world, Elon Musk has a colossal power of influence.

Each of his tweets is scrutinized and over-interpreted.

In 15 minutes, the price of Bitcoin surpassed $35K, after being stuck between $30K and $35K for several days. Then the price of Bitcoin skyrocketed to $38.4K. Meanwhile, Twitter was going crazy. All Bitcoiners were hoping, and some were even asking Elon Musk for confirmation. Everyone wanted to know if Elon Musk had actually purchased Bitcoin.

Bitcoin Traders who had shorts positions on Bitcoin lost $420 million after this tweet.

And then, nothing. Elon Musk loves to make these kinds of enigmatic tweets that trigger collective hysteria before, probably, watching the show and having fun watching people overreact to every one of his tweets.

I'm a Bitcoiner, but I must admit I wasn't thrilled with what happened yesterday. I fundamentally believe in the Bitcoin revolution. The fact that Elon Musk wrote "#Bitcoin" in his Twitter biography does not change anything for me. People who might buy Bitcoin just for that reason alone would be making a huge mistake.

You should buy Bitcoin because you believe in its revolution, not to follow an enigmatic tweet from Elon Musk. I have already explained in the past why you should not blindly follow the opinions of Bitcoin influencers, which of course includes me.

Bitcoin is here to give you back the power regarding money. You must realize for yourself why it is essential that you take back this power. Elon Musk's tweet doesn't tell you anything about that. I much prefer the attitude of Michael J. Saylor, who has become a wonderful ambassador for Bitcoin since he entered this world in August 2020.

Bitcoin price has risen to this point because everyone is full of uncertainty. A lot of money is looking for a drop point right now, and the slightest tweet can trigger this kind of movement. As an investor, you have to be smarter than ever.

Don't buy Bitcoin, or any other asset, just because a famous person is tweeting. That would be giving in to your emotions. The best way to profit from Bitcoin is to keep a cool head by following a Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) strategy. To be able to implement this strategy, you must fundamentally believe in the Bitcoin revolution.

Learning more about Bitcoin is far more interesting than being blinded by those tweets from Elon Musk.

I would like to draw your attention to the fact that just a few weeks ago Elon Musk recommended Dogecoin, which he is a great supporter of. Here is an example of a tweet that Elon Musk frequently sends concerning Dogecoin, that is just a Sh*tcoin:

Following this tweet, the price of DOGE had increased by +31% in a few hours. This is similar to the Pump & Dump movements that many use on Sh*tcoins to make profits at the expense of gullible investors or guided solely by their greed.

Another tweet from Elon Musk on Dogecoin dated July 2020 caused a Pump & Dump movement:

Dogecoin Pump & Dump on July 20

Final Thoughts

You should therefore remain suspicious and not give in to the FOMO feelings that may develop in the Bitcoin market. In fact, due to the lack of new Elon Musk tweets on Bitcoin, the price then dropped sharply for the rest of the day on January 29, 2021, to fall back to $32.9K.

At the time of writing, the price of Bitcoin is $33.6K, and Elon Musk must have seen how easy it was for him to trigger a Pump & Dump move in the Bitcoin market. This may have surprised him given that Bitcoin has a market cap of over $600 billion.

This shows you how crazy the market is right now. So you have to remain wary. Only act because you are convinced of what you are doing. Control your emotions.

Of course, I too hope that Elon Musk will become a true Bitcoiner one day soon. Nevertheless, I am expecting much more than just an enigmatic tweet and a change of Twitter biography with 7 letters. If Elon Musk embraces the Bitcoin revolution, he must do so in the same way as Michael J. Saylor. Transparently and unambiguously.

In the meantime, this is just FOMO that is of no interest to me. I think you should see it the same way.

