This issue of In Bitcoin We Trust Newsletter is for all subscribers. To get more insights on Bitcoin, you may be interested to upgrade to the premium package.

See the Plans

Taking full advantage of the Bitcoin revolution requires taking certain precautions. The first precaution is to make the intellectual effort to understand the why of Bitcoin. After buying Bitcoin for the first time, you should not stop there thinking that Bitcoin is just another investment.

Because Bitcoin is not just another investment.

If Bitcoin is an investment, it is first and foremost an investment in your future. An investment in a better future in which you will be able to live your life on your own terms. By buying Bitcoin and becoming a Bitcoin HODLer no matter what, you are opting for a system that gives you power over your money.

Once you realize this, you will understand that it is vital to take possession of your Bitcoin's private keys. You only own the Bitcoin whose private keys you have in your possession. The Bitcoin stored on a trading platform does not belong to you. It is reserved for you by the exchange, but the exchange can decide at any time to take it away from you for any reason.

You are at risk if you choose not to fully secure your Bitcoin.

Once you have the private keys to your Bitcoin, you will be able to feel more secure. No one will be able to censor you in your use of the fruits of your labor. However, this is when some people finally start to have doubts when they see the volatility of the Bitcoin price acting up.

The latest example of this was on the night of December 3 to 4, 2021 when a leverage flush caused the price of Bitcoin to drop from $56K to $42K in a matter of hours. I'm not going to lie to you, these price manipulations will continue to happen in the future. This is how it is in liquid markets where leverage trading is practiced.

A time paradigm shift allows you to protect yourself from Whale price manipulation

To protect yourself from these Bitcoin price manipulations by the Whales, I do have a strategy that you can apply right now. The advantage of this strategy is that it's not complicated, and it can be applied by anyone who has complete confidence in the Bitcoin revolution.

This strategy pushes you to make a shift in your thinking from a day view to a decade view. I know it's not easy to think that far ahead in a world where everyone wants everything now. We're in the age of instant gratification, but you're going to have to be stronger than that.

The incredible potential of the Bitcoin revolution should help you make this temporal paradigm shift.

Thinking like a day trader, you'll suffer from Bitcoin's price action triggered by Whales. You'll lose money by letting your emotions take over when the price volatility takes a turn for the worse. Thinking about a year-over-year view will help you withstand this short-term volatility, but you risk letting a prolonged Bear Market like the one in 2018 make you make the mistake of selling your Bitcoin at a loss.

This is where thinking in decades comes in. By thinking as long term as that, then the volatility of the Bitcoin price will not impact you. You won't even notice it because, over the long term, the price of Bitcoin keeps rising:

You will be able to detach yourself from the price of Bitcoin daily. You'll get through the Bitcoin revolution in the best way possible: safely and with peace of mind.

It's up to you to apply this strategy now. If you're still in doubt, the best way to get to the point where you're confident is to continue learning about Bitcoin. Sooner or later, you will come to understand that Bitcoin's success in the future is inevitable.

It's up to you to decide not to let the Whales take advantage of you.

Some reading