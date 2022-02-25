At the beginning of February 2022, I went over some of the questions that many people have about Bitcoin in terms of privacy and anonymity. I explained that Bitcoin was a pseudonymous network and not anonymous. I gave you different ways to acquire BTC without revealing your identity, and later I told you about the existing no-KYC solutions.

I also tried to show you why privacy is a top priority in the Bitcoin world.

Many found this article enlightening, but some probably doubted its relevance while living in democracies in the Western world. What has been happening in Canada lately must have made you think about the necessity of the Bitcoin plan for the future.

In my opinion, it is absolute if you want to protect yourself from the risks of authoritarian excesses of the powerful at the head of the current monetary and financial system. More and more people understand this, and the laggards will eventually open their eyes when confronted with this reality: freedom is never taken for granted, we must always fight to preserve it.

Bitcoin is our best weapon to protect ourselves when it comes to money.

Now that privacy is starting to become a growing topic of interest, it's a safe bet that privacy coins will see a major resurgence in the coming months. These coins will help you to get more privacy and anonymity than Bitcoin can give you at the moment. In what follows, I'll introduce you to the top 3 privacy coins, while trying to explain why they can be complementary to Bitcoin.