You understood that Bitcoin was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. A game-changer that will have incredible importance in the world of the future. After realizing this, you want to buy Bitcoin to protect the fruits of your labor in the world's most secure decentralized network.

That's only natural. However, there's a problem. You don't have an initial investment to buy Bitcoin. Sure, you can start buying $10 to $20 worth of BTC each week by adopting the same DCA buying strategy followed by Michael J. Saylor since August 2020, but you want more BTC.

You'll find yourself in the same situation as everyone else who understands the importance of Bitcoin for the future. You want to accumulate more and more BTC for the future. Contrary to what you might think, there is a way to accumulate more BTC without an initial investment. And I'm not talking about some kind of scam, but something completely legal.