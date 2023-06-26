If you liked reading this, please click the ❤️ button on this issue so more people can discover it on Substack 🙏.

High inflation has gone from being temporary to persistent.

The Fed, the world's largest central bank, is sailing blind. The Fed doesn't even know what it will do at its next FOMC Meeting.

Add to this the Biden administration that has been waging a counterproductive war against cryptocurrency for months.

SEC boss Gary “Security” Gensler waging a war against cryptocurrency exchange platforms after watching his little protégé Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX collapse without saying a word.

A manipulated stock market.

A commodities market that is just as manipulated.

You'll agree with me when I say that there's plenty to stress about when it comes to your money in today's monetary and financial system.

Before I discovered Bitcoin, and above all the profound meaning of its revolution, I too used to stress about my money, which I thought was “safe” within the current system. I'm using quotation marks here, because in reality, the fruit of your labour is not safe within the current system.

For those who haven't figured it out yet, simply leaving your money in a bank account causes you to lose money. It's mechanical and there's nothing you can do about it.

I'm not even talking about all the problems associated with a third party imposing arbitrary rules on your money.

Your money, their rules. It's simply no longer your money once you entrust it to these Banksters.

You'll need their permission to use it afterward. You risk being censored at any time for arbitrary reasons, while these Banksters only have power because you and the rest of the general public entrust them with the fruits of their labor.

These Banksters derive their power from the people's money. As such, they should be beholden to the people. But in reality, the opposite is constantly true.

You are at the mercy of these Banksters.

To get out of this vicious circle, you need guarantees. Guarantees in 1 month of course, but also 1 year, 5 years, 10 years, and 20 years.

Do you think this is impossible?

Within the current system, it is indeed impossible. You don't know what the Fed will do tomorrow, and above all, you'd be crazy to oppose the Fed.

You know the saying: “Don't fight the Fed”.

In fact, under the current system, it's impossible!

That's why you need to get off the Fed's playing field. You need to move to a playing field where the Fed cannot arbitrarily change the rules of the game at any time. A playing field where the Fed can't change or manipulate anything.

This playing field is the Bitcoin system.

To understand this, you'll need to be willing to understand the why of Bitcoin. I'm not saying buy Bitcoin once and then wait for its price to reach $100K before selling it for weak money like the US dollar.

If you do that, it tells me you haven't understood the why of Bitcoin.

You'll have more fiat money, but you'll once again be subject to the Fed's whim. You'll be under stress again with your money.

Bitcoin is a unique monetary revolution. Bitcoin is a superior alternative monetary system. Bitcoin solves investors' number-one problem, as I explained back in October 2022:

Once you've understood that, you've come a long way.

My book “The Truth About Bitcoin” will help you do just that. But there are others, of course, that will help you take the fruits of your labor to the next level with Bitcoin.

Once you've decided to opt for the Bitcoin system, you'll have guarantees for the fruits of your labor. Bitcoin's monetary attributes are superior.

The first of the life-changing guarantees is that there will never be more than 21 million BTC. If you buy 1 BTC today, it will still represent 1 BTC out of 21 million in 5 or 10 years.

It's a complete paradigm shift and a great way to take back the power over your money. When you take back the power over your money, you take back the power over your life. That's why I'm constantly explaining that Bitcoin is synonymous with freedom.

Wondering what monetary policy will be like in 5 years?

It's simple, it's already planned:

The advantage of this monetary policy is that it is implacable, as it does not depend on the arbitrariness of humans and their natural penchant for corruption. It's all written into Bitcoin's source code.

You know that the reduction in the issuance of new BTC units will take place no matter what, every 210,000 transaction blocks issued. It's inescapable. Tick Tock, Next Block, as we like to say in the Bitcoin world.

But to go further, you'll then need to enter a circular economy centered on the Bitcoin system. This means moving from a HODL Bitcoin paradigm to a Spend and Replace your Bitcoin paradigm.

This is the key to having less stress with your money in the future and ensuring that the Bitcoin revolution continues to move in the right direction.

To make the most of this paradigm shift, I'm working on a project to list, by country, merchants supporting Bitcoin as a means of payment, as well as employers offering to be paid in Bitcoin. A good way of encouraging the development of this circular economy centered around Bitcoin.

I'll tell you more in the future once I've been able to make a little more progress on the subject.

In the meantime, remember: whatever happens, whether Bitcoin is at $30K or $20K, don't panic, and think long term - that's where your interest lies with a monetary revolution like Bitcoin.

