Want Freedom and Power? Bitcoin Is What You Need, but It Comes at a Price

You work hard. You're an employee in a company with a 9-to-5 job, or maybe you're an entrepreneur working for yourself. Either way, you get up day after day with the same goal in mind: making money for yourself and your family.

Even though money doesn't make you happy, you know as well as anyone else that it does.

Like everyone else, you want power over your life. You want to be able to do what you want when you want. You would like to be free to live your life on your own terms.

This is not surprising, as it is an aspiration that all humans should share.

The current system does not allow you to exercise your right to save the fruits of your labor