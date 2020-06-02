Wall Street Takes Bitcoin Seriously, and Goldman Sachs’ Opinion Won’t Change That

In a recent call reserved to its clients, Goldman Sachs shared its outlook on Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. Unsurprisingly, Goldman Sachs advises its customers not buying Bitcoin at all. So far, this is not surprising since Bitcoin is not something Goldman Sachs can make money with.

Goldman Sachs therefore prefers to recommend financial products to its clients that generate profits for the bank.

The most amazing thing about Goldman Sachs’ call is that the bank has a total ignorance of Bitcoin. Some even made fun of Goldman Sachs by saying that the slides of the presentation had to be written by an intern.

I am totally in tune with this criticism.

The person from Goldman Sachs who prepared this presentation simply aggregated all the clichés used by the opponents of Bitcoin since its creation.

Nothing new, and a lot of misconceptions, since Bitcoin has come a long way since its creation more than eleven years ago.

Goldman Sachs’ negative opinion has no impact on Bitcoin price

Following this presentation by Goldman Sachs, many wondered what the impact on Bitcoin price would be.

Here is the evolution of Bitcoin price since May 27, 2020, the day of Goldman Sachs’ call to its clients:

Bitcoin price evolution since Goldman Sachs call

As you can see, Bitcoin price has increased by 15% since Goldman Sachs advised its clients not buying Bitcoin.

Of course, there is no correlation between this increase in Bitcoin price and Goldman Sachs’ erroneous advice regarding Bitcoin.

What is certain, however, is that a majority of people completely disregard Goldman Sachs’ opinion on Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. Those who already buy Bitcoin will not stop after Goldman Sachs’ presentation.

Even more interestingly, Wall Street will continue to take a more serious interest in Bitcoin in the coming weeks and months.

Wall Street takes Bitcoin more seriously than ever

At the beginning of May 2020, macro investor Paul Tudor Jones explained to his investors that he now favors Bitcoin over gold as a hedge against the great monetary inflation we are currently experiencing.

For Paul Tudor Jones, Bitcoin is the fastest horse in the profits race. As a hedge fund manager, he has to be pragmatic and choose Bitcoin instead of gold.

In the future, many other institutional investors will follow the path that Paul Tudor Jones is charting.

JPMorgan Bank announced in mid-May 2020 that it would now offer its banking services to Gemini and Coinbase, in what could be the beginning of a partnership to offer its customers the opportunity to buy Bitcoin in the future.

The mindset on Wall Street is changing, and the fierce opposition to the Bitcoin of yesteryear is giving way to strong interest.

A few days ago we learned that Grayscale, one of the largest digital assets funds in the cryptocurrency world, has purchased over 18,000 BTC since May 11, 2020, when third Bitcoin Halving took place.

At the time of this writing, 2,711 blocks have been mined since this third Halving.

With a reward of 6.25 BTC, this gives us 16,943 new Bitcoins that have been issued since May 11, 2020.

Over this period of time, Grayscale, through its Bitcoin Trust fund, has acquired more than all new mined Bitcoins.

This is an extremely strong signal that shows how much confidence Grayscale’s clients have in Bitcoin for the coming months. Grayscale has over $2 billion worth of Bitcoin under management.

Goldman Sachs’ sentiment therefore does not change the growing interest in Bitcoin among both retail and institutional investors. In the coming months, all this will lead to an explosion in Bitcoin’s adoption.

This adoption will be made even stronger by the current macro-economic situation marked by the coronavirus crisis.

The beginning of a New Cold War between the United States and China will once again serve Bitcoin in my view.

Goldman Sachs has been wrong about Google and Amazon in the past

Coming back to Goldman Sachs, the future will show to what extent the American bank is once again making the wrong investment decisions. Some people still have to remember that Goldman Sachs advised its clients against investing in Google in 1997, or Amazon in 2002.

As of June 1, 2020, Google has a market cap of $980 billion, while Amazon does even better with a market of $1.230 billion.

In the future, Bitcoin will be added to this long list of mistakes made by Goldman Sachs that cost its clients a lot of money.

Indeed, if Goldman Sachs can afford to be wrong about Bitcoin, its clients will probably forever regret not finding out what Bitcoin is all about on their own.

Bitcoin is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be part of a revolution that goes beyond mere financial investment.

You need to educate yourself to understand what Bitcoin really is

In order to be able to discover what Bitcoin really represents, you must seek to educate yourself to understand what money really is, but also why the current monetary and financial system is flawed.

You will then discover that the powerful at the head of this system are aware of the flaws in the system, but that they will do nothing to fix it to improve the lives of hundreds of millions of people around the world.

So the solution must emerge from the people. And that’s where Bitcoin comes in.

When you understand all of this, and I hope Goldman Sachs’ clients go beyond their bank’s advice to understand it, you will join the millions of people who have already bought Bitcoin.

Since Bitcoin’s third Halving, more than 4,800 additional addresses have at least 1 BTC, and more than 41,200 additional addresses have at least 0.1 BTC.

Bitcoin’s adoption therefore continues to grow block by block, and it is not Goldmans Sachs’ opinion that this will change much. Time is on Bitcoin’s side, and sooner or later, its superiority will become obvious to most people.

With or without Goldmans Sachs, the Bitcoin revolution will happen.