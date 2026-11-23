VanEck is ending Gemini’s custody role across three crypto ETFs, leaving Coinbase as an existing custodian. The SEC filings reveal a much bigger question: How decentralized is Bitcoin ownership when billions of dollars depend on a handful of companies holding the keys?

Imagine spending ten years accumulating Bitcoin. You survived the bear markets. You ignored the experts who confidently predicted that Bitcoin would eventually collapse to zero. You watched exchanges fail, crypto lenders disappear, and supposedly sophisticated investors lose fortunes because they trusted the wrong intermediaries. Eventually, you decided that holding your own private keys was the safest approach.

Then something changed. Your financial adviser suggested buying a Bitcoin ETF instead. No hardware wallet. No seed phrase to protect. No worrying about accidentally losing access to your savings. No complicated inheritance arrangements involving private keys. Just buy shares through your regular brokerage account.

You would still benefit from Bitcoin’s price appreciation. You could include the investment in your existing portfolio, obtain institutional reporting, and let professional custodians handle the technical security. It sounded like a reasonable trade-off. And for many investors, it genuinely is.

But there was something the sales pitch didn’t emphasize. You weren’t eliminating the responsibility of holding Bitcoin’s private keys. You were transferring that responsibility to someone else.

Now imagine that millions of other investors make the same decision. Different brokers. Different investment advisers. Different ETFs. Different asset managers. Everyone thinks they’re diversifying their exposure to Bitcoin through a sophisticated financial system. But behind the scenes, a surprisingly large amount of that Bitcoin depends on a relatively small group of custodians. And sometimes, those custodians are the same companies servicing multiple competing investment products.

On November 19, 2026, VanEck disclosed a decision that illustrates this growing tension. The investment manager is ending its custody and clearing relationships with Gemini for three cryptocurrency ETFs: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. The agreements will terminate around February 16, 2027, and Coinbase Custody will remain an existing custodian for all three products.

The announcement isn’t evidence of a hack, a security breach, or financial misconduct at Gemini. VanEck hasn’t publicly explained why it made the decision. But the implications extend beyond one business relationship.

Bitcoin’s protocol was designed to eliminate dependence on centralized financial intermediaries. And now some of the largest institutions bringing Bitcoin to mainstream investors are building a financial ecosystem that increasingly depends on them.

That’s the paradox nobody should ignore.

November 19: Three SEC Filings Reveal a Quiet Institutional Shift

The story begins with three documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. On November 16, 2026, VanEck Digital Assets sent formal termination notices to Gemini Trust Company. The notices concerned three exchange-traded products: VanEck Bitcoin ETF (HODL), VanEck Ethereum ETF (ETHV), and VanEck Solana ETF (VSOL).

Each filing was signed on November 19. The original documents are publicly available through the SEC:

These aren’t anonymous social media claims or speculative reports based on unnamed sources. They’re regulatory disclosures.

For the Bitcoin ETF, VanEck is terminating two agreements dating back to October 26, 2023. The first governs custody, while the second governs clearing and settlement. Under those arrangements, Gemini holds Bitcoin on behalf of the trust and provides services associated with settling digital-asset transactions.

The termination is scheduled to become effective on or about February 16, 2027. Until then, Gemini continues providing the contractual services. The SEC filing also confirms that Coinbase Custody Trust Company will continue serving as a custodian under the existing Coinbase Prime Broker Agreement.

The Ethereum arrangement follows a similar structure. For Solana, there’s an additional complication: Gemini also facilitates staking under an addendum that will terminate alongside the custody agreement. That creates a separate operational question about the future organization of staking services.

But the broad message is straightforward. VanEck is removing one custodial provider from three investment products while retaining another. There is no evidence in these filings of an emergency withdrawal, disclosed theft, stated insolvency, or allegation that Gemini mishandled client assets. And there is no disclosed explanation for why VanEck chose to terminate the relationships.

That last point deserves emphasis. We know what VanEck decided. We do not know why it decided it.

Perhaps the explanation involves cost, operational preferences, contractual conditions, strategic relationships, or the convenience of working with fewer providers. Those are possibilities, not facts. It would be irresponsible to turn an unexplained contractual decision into an accusation against Gemini.

The real story is elsewhere. It’s about what happens when the Bitcoin investment industry becomes increasingly dependent on a relatively concentrated set of institutions authorized to safeguard the underlying assets.

The ETF Promise Was Convenience. The Trade-Off Was Control.

When spot Bitcoin ETFs arrived in the United States in January 2024, the conversation focused almost entirely on accessibility. Traditional investors could finally obtain direct price exposure through regulated securities accounts. Pension-related portfolios, investment advisers, and brokerage customers could participate without managing Bitcoin wallets themselves.

The advantages were obvious. For somebody unfamiliar with Bitcoin security, safely managing a hardware wallet is not necessarily trivial. Seed phrases can be lost. Backups can be destroyed. Inheritance can become complicated. Malicious software and phishing attacks can compromise users who don’t understand the threats.

Institutional custody offers a different model. Professional organizations handle operational security, key management, reporting, and compliance. For many investors, that’s a perfectly reasonable choice. But it’s important to understand exactly what an ETF provides.

A spot Bitcoin ETF holds Bitcoin through its trust and service providers. The investor typically owns shares in that trust. Those shares are designed to provide exposure to Bitcoin’s price, minus fees and other relevant expenses.

Owning a Bitcoin ETF share is not the same thing as holding Bitcoin in a wallet you control.

The distinction is not merely philosophical. An ordinary ETF shareholder cannot simply export the private keys associated with the fund’s Bitcoin. They cannot independently sign a transaction spending those coins. They cannot assume they have a direct right to redeem their individual shares for BTC. The creation and redemption system operates through authorized participants and the trust’s governing arrangements.

The SEC explains these distinctions in its investor bulletin on spot Bitcoin and Ether exchange-traded products. That bulletin also highlights an important regulatory detail: although these products are commonly called ETFs, spot Bitcoin products are generally structured as commodity trusts rather than investment companies registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Their protections and regulatory framework therefore differ from those applicable to conventional registered funds.

That doesn’t make them fraudulent or inherently unsafe. It simply means investors need to understand the actual legal and operational structure. And the VanEck announcement raises a question that becomes increasingly important as Bitcoin ETFs grow.

If millions of investors outsource control of Bitcoin’s private keys, how much does it matter who receives that responsibility?

Quite a lot, as it turns out.

VanEck’s SEC filing confirms that Coinbase remains an existing custodian as Gemini prepares to exit. But the real concentration risk emerges only when you examine the money, the private keys, and the safeguards behind the ETFs.

In the investigation below, I examine VanEck’s 14,725 BTC holdings, Coinbase’s $376.6 billion key-management responsibility, the concentration risks VanEck itself describes in its prospectus, a hypothetical custody disruption, and what ETF investors can—and cannot—control when something goes wrong.

VanEck Held 14,725 Bitcoin. We Don’t Know How Much Was at Gemini.