Donald Trump's inauguration in the White House for a second term is fast approaching. It will take place on January 20, 2025. Everyone is anxious to know whether Donald Trump will announce on his first day in the White House the strategic Bitcoin reserve for America that he promised during his presidential campaign in 2024.

While we wait to find out whether Donald Trump will keep his promises, several American states are already leading the way in integrating Bitcoin into their strategies. Texas has already been seizing the Bitcoin Mining opportunity for several years, and there are whispers that the state may also adopt its own strategic Bitcoin reserve. Florida also has its sights set on Bitcoin mining. Other American states will undoubtedly follow suit in the months to come.

This time, it's Oklahoma we have to go to with Republican Senator Dusty Deevers, who has managed to get both himself and his state on the map. How did he do it? By proposing the Bitcoin Freedom Act: