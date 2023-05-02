Some may say that this article is not directly related to Bitcoin. At first glance, you would be right, but as you read it, you will realize how flawed and not fixable the current system is.

But understanding this is exactly what will allow you to look for the solution that is represented by Bitcoin.

Never forget: Bitcoin only becomes valuable to a person when this person understands the problems that the Bitcoin system comes to solve.

Janet L. Yellen, the Treasury secretary, called on Congress to raise or suspend the debt limit so the United States could continue paying its bills.

This eternal grotesque show about the US debt ceiling and a potential default keeps coming back.

It's ridiculous because we know that in the end, America will raise its debt ceiling no matter what. America cannot default or it would be the end of the current system and America's domination of that system.

America cannot afford this and all politicians, Democrat or Republican, are well aware of this.

It's all political games here. But I have a feeling that in the days and weeks ahead, the idea of the $1T coin will come back to the forefront. Like every time ...

Here's everything you need to know about this $1T coin.