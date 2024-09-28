I've been in the Bitcoin world since late 2016.

I've been writing daily about Bitcoin since mid-2017. So that's over 7 and a half years that I've been following the evolution of the Bitcoin ecosystem daily.

I'm not saying this to brag about anything, but simply to share an observation I can make about a change in attitude and behavior in the Bitcoin world. A change that tends to worry me, as you may already have gathered if you read me regularly.

When I arrived in the world of Bitcoin, everyone was talking about a liberating revolution for the people. I was won over by this aspect of Bitcoin and in particular by trying to understand how a technological and monetary revolution like Bitcoin could have such a positive impact on humanity.

Everyone was saying that it was essential to take possession of your Bitcoin's private keys. The meme “Not Your Keys, Not Your Bitcoin” still made sense.

In 2024, it seems to me that these values no longer exist. Looking back, it seems to me that the inflection point took place, unbeknownst to us at the time, in August 2020 with the arrival of Michael J. Saylor and MicroStrategy in the Bitcoin universe.