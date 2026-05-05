Is it finally time for the great awakening of the cryptocurrency market? After long months marked by uncertainty, volatility, and a consolidation phase that has severely tested investors’ nerves, the signals are flashing bright green once again. Altcoins, those alternative cryptocurrencies that have endured a particularly difficult desert crossing for many months, finally seem ready to rise from their ashes. But in this ecosystem where liquidity dictates the law, it is once again Bitcoin's (BTC) price that is leading the way with unquestionable authority.

For the first time since late January, the Bitcoin King has shattered the glass ceiling of $80,000, breaking through resistance with a momentum that bodes well for the coming weeks. Currently, the asset seems inexorably drawn toward the psychological threshold of $90,000. Even more fascinating for technical analysts and long-term investors: Bitcoin’s price is solidly established within a macroeconomic bullish channel. If this technical structure holds, it could generate a shockwave across the markets, propelling the price to dizzying heights of $200,000, and perhaps even $600,000 over the next few years.

Let’s dive into the details of this explosive setup in this new Bitcoin Price Update.

The real engine behind today’s valuations isn’t dot-com hype—it’s a debased dollar, a 10x explosion in base money, and the invisible force of shadow banking.

Renewed Momentum: BTC in the Green

The market’s mood has radically shifted. After weeks of hesitation, buyers (the bulls) have regained control of the order book. This morning, the price of Bitcoin crossed the $81,000 mark with remarkable ease, recording a solid 1.2% increase over the last 24 hours. This daily impulse is not an isolated event but is part of an underlying trend that is strengthening day by day.

Now, when we zoom out to observe the medium-term trend, the conclusion is clear: the price of BTC is in the green over the last three months, posting a growth of +5.7%. In a market renowned for its ruthless cyclicality, this positive quarterly close sends a strong signal to institutional and retail investors alike. It proves that despite global macroeconomic turbulence, digital gold retains its status as a safe haven and an asymmetrical growth vehicle.

Bitcoin’s resilience is evident not only against fiat currencies but also against the rest of the crypto market. The transfer of liquidity is currently operating in favor of Satoshi Nakamoto’s asset, temporarily sidelining altcoins until the profits generated on BTC trickle down to smaller market caps.

Bitcoin’s Overwhelming Dominance over Ethereum