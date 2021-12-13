Unpopular Opinion: You Have To Respect Charlie Munger Even if He Admires China for Banning Bitcoin

It's no secret that Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger hate Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. The Oracle of Omaha has repeatedly declared Bitcoin to be a “rat poison squared”. The two guys who make Berkshire Hathaway an extraordinary success never miss an opportunity to attack Bitcoin.

Charlie Munger went on the attack again in early December 2021 at the Sohn Conference in Sydney, Australia.

After explaining that he was not a fan of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, Charlie Munger went further:

“I wish they’d never been invented. I admire the Chinese, I think they made the correct decision, which was to simply ban Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies.”

This media outing by Charlie Munger has triggered the fury of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency supporters. And it makes sense in a way. When you fundamentally believe in a revolution, and someone comes along and attacks that revolution, you feel personally attacked. You tend to overreact.

That's what we saw then on social networks.

I strongly disagree with Charlie Munger and Warren Buffett about Bitcoin …

My opinion on the subject is not going to be popular, but I will share it with you anyway. It may not be what you want to hear, but it's probably what you need to hear.