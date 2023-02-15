Image by Hedgeye - Adapted by @ssaurel

Created in complete anonymity in 2008, then officially launched on January 3, 2009, the Bitcoin system benefited from this calm to develop during these first months.

This was ultimately fortunate, as it allowed the community of people who dreamed to have P2P hard money independent of the control of governments and central bankers to grow little by little.

Once Bitcoin saw its price reach $1,000 in late 2013, it began to worry the powerful people at the head of the current system. What if the early Bitcoiners were right? What if the general public was just waiting for one thing: to regain control over money by separating it from State control?

Since then, the powerful people at the head of the current system have been constantly denigrating Bitcoin with false criticism and lies. Each time, the goal is the same: to do everything possible to make the general public afraid of Bitcoin by believing that this incredible monetary revolution is dangerous.