Unpopular Opinion: BlackRock Application for a Spot Market-Based Bitcoin ETF Is Not a Good Thing for the Bitcoin Revolution.
It could even be the start of a large-scale government attack on the Bitcoin system...
If you liked reading this, feel free to click the ❤️ button on this issue so more people can discover it on Substack 🙏.
575-1.
This is not the record of a team in a professional sport over several seasons, but instead BlackRock's record against the SEC in its ETF applications.
That's right. Out of 576 ETF applications, BlackRock has won 575 from the SEC. Quite a remarkable record, isn't it?
So, BlackRock's just-filed SEC application for a spot market-based Bitcoin ETF has generated a lot of excitement in the cryptocurrency world and part of the Bitcoin universe.
Then I'll explain why only part of the Bitcoin world is excited about BlackRock launching such an ETF.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to In Bitcoin We Trust Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.