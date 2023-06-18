If you liked reading this, feel free to click the ❤️ button on this issue so more people can discover it on Substack 🙏.

575-1.

This is not the record of a team in a professional sport over several seasons, but instead BlackRock's record against the SEC in its ETF applications.

That's right. Out of 576 ETF applications, BlackRock has won 575 from the SEC. Quite a remarkable record, isn't it?

So, BlackRock's just-filed SEC application for a spot market-based Bitcoin ETF has generated a lot of excitement in the cryptocurrency world and part of the Bitcoin universe.

Then I'll explain why only part of the Bitcoin world is excited about BlackRock launching such an ETF.