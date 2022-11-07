It is an understatement to say that Turks are seeing their purchasing power plummet. Worse still, nothing seems to stop the violent inflationary crisis that has shaken Turkey for almost a year and a half.

According to the official figures of the Turkish Statistical Institute (Tüik) published on Thursday, November 3, 2022, inflation reached 85.5% over a sliding year in October 2022. Such a price increase had not been seen since 1997 in the country. Prices rose by 3.5% in October 2022 alone compared to September 2022.

Estimates are consistent with data from the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce, which calculates annual inflation of 108.7% and a price increase in October of 3.9% in the Bosphorus metropolis.

However, according to independent economists from the Inflation Research Group (Enag), the annual increase in the consumer price index would be much higher, around 185.5% over one year and 7% in October 2022!

Transport, food, and housing

According to the Turkish Statistical Institute, Turkish consumers are particularly affected by the increase in the price of transport (up 117% over one year), food (which has risen 99% over twelve months), and housing (an annual increase of 85%). Constrained expenses are partly impacted by the global surge in energy prices.

Highly dependent on imports of energy, agricultural products, and parts for its industry, Turkey has been hit by the depreciation of its national currency. The Turkish lira has lost 28% of its value against the US dollar since the beginning of 2022 and had already fallen 44% against the greenback by 2021.

Yet, bucking the global trend, the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (BCRT) continues to lower its key interest rates, in line with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s unorthodox view that, contrary to almost all economists, low-interest rates fight inflation …

In October 2022, the Central Bank thus lowered, for the third consecutive month, its main policy rate from 12% to 10.5% and has already publicly announced its intention to move to a single-digit rate by the end of 2022.

“The BCRT has cut interest rates by 350 basis points in its last three meetings. Likewise, it is announcing a further 150 basis point cut for November. We believe that the current round of rate cuts could continue to weaken the Turkish lira and fuel inflation,” said Enver Erkan, chief economist at Tera Investment in Istanbul.

BCRT Governor Sahap Kavcıoglu assumes this policy that Erdogan is forcing him to follow anyway.

On Wednesday, November 2, 2022, in front of Askon, an employers’ union close to the government, he affirmed that the reduction in key rates would eventually “come to an end of inflation sustainably.” A speech in line with that of President Erdogan, Wednesday, November 2, 2022, who gave an appointment “after the New Year” to those who criticize him on the subject.

A reference to a promise made in September 2022 by the head of state: “I think inflation will fall with low-interest rates after the New Year and I plead for this.” An opinion that is not shared by many analysts.

In an editorial, the leading Turkish business daily Dünya reminds us that the Central Bank’s choices have a strong impact on the real economy and calls on the institution to reconsider its decision. It is high time that Erdogan comes back to earth and stops playing the sorcerer’s apprentice in matters of economy, while the Turkish people are suffering more than ever from the inflation that he keeps on reinforcing.

Given the indigence of such an authoritarian leader, it is of course not surprising that Turkey is among the countries with the highest level of adoption of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in the world. The reason is obvious: Bitcoin is a unit of wealth independent of central banks and government control. All the Turks need to protect their money future from Erdogan’s economic madness.

