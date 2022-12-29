If you've been interested in Bitcoin for several years now, you must have already heard the (totally erroneous) comparison between the Bitcoin price bubble and the bubble that surrounded tulips in the Netherlands in the mid-17th century, the famous “Tulip mania.”

Today, tulips and Bitcoin seem to be a good match in a giant greenhouse near Amsterdam.

In the greenhouse, engineer Bert de Groot inspects the six servers used to mine Bitcoin, letting out a lot of noise, but also heat. The heat heats the greenhouse where rows of tulips grow, reducing the farmers' dependence on gas, the price of which has soared since Russia invaded Ukraine. With a 20°C difference between the air entering and leaving the machines, the temperature reaches an ideal level for growing tulips and drying bulbs.