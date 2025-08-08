Every so often, a conversation slices through the static of our daily news cycle and strikes at the very foundation of our reality. It doesn't just present new facts; it provides a new lens through which to see the world, revealing that the chaos we experience isn't random but a product of a hidden design. Tucker Carlson's recent interview with Dr. Richard Werner was one such moment.

Werner, a German economist with a quiet demeanor that belies the explosive nature of his work, has been labeled by some as “the most dangerous economist in the world.” Why? His core thesis doesn't just challenge a specific policy or critique a political party. It dynamites the entire bedrock of modern banking and economics, exposing the system for what it is: a mechanism of control, engineered for specific outcomes.

Throughout the conversation, Werner methodically dismantled the comforting lies we are told about money. The result was a chillingly clear picture of how inflation, perpetual war, and crushing inequality are not unfortunate byproducts of a complex system, but rather the intended output of its engine. And in doing so, whether he intended to or not, he erected the single greatest billboard for Bitcoin imaginable. He described the disease in such perfect detail that the cure became self-evident.

Here are the eight truths they never wanted you to hear, truths that reframe our world and point toward the only peaceful exit.

Bitcoin: The Calm Before the Storm? Why a Silent Shortage Could Trigger the Next Bullish Shock. Sylvain Saurel · Aug 7 The Bitcoin market seems to be navigating strangely calm waters. To the untrained observer, the charts show an almost flat horizon, a wait-and-see phase where the enthusiasm of recent months has turned into weary patience. Yet beneath this seemingly inert surface, powerful tectonic forces are at work. Like a calm sea before a tsunami, this tranquility masks a fundamental tension between supply that is becoming scarce at a historic rate and institutional demand that, far from weakening, continues to undermine it. Read full story

Truth #1: Banks Don’t Lend Your Savings. They Create New Money Out of Thin Air.

This is the foundational lie, the original sin of the modern financial system. We are taught to think of banks as respectable, if boring, intermediaries. You deposit your hard-earned savings, and the bank lends a portion of that money to someone who wants to buy a house or a car. It’s a simple, intuitive model. It’s also completely false.

As Dr. Werner stated with stunning clarity, “Banks are not financial intermediaries… they create money out of nothing.”

When a bank approves a mortgage, a car loan, or extends a line of credit, it does not check its vaults to see if it has enough customer deposits to cover it. Instead, in a moment of what can only be described as financial alchemy, it simply types new numbers into a computer. The loan becomes a new asset on the bank’s books, and a corresponding new deposit is created in the borrower’s account. Poof. New money, born as debt, enters the economy. Every mortgage, every car loan, and every student debt creates brand-new dollars, euros, and yen.

This is not a fringe conspiracy theory; it is a fact acknowledged by central banks themselves, including the Bank of England, which published a definitive paper on the topic in 2014. This process, known as “credit creation,” is the true engine of the fiat system. Our money is not based on gold, silver, or any tangible asset. It is based on bank credit. And understanding this single truth is the key that unlocks all the others.

Truth #2: Inflation Isn’t an Accident. It’s Engineered.

Once you understand that commercial banks create the vast majority of our money supply through lending, the mystery of inflation vanishes. It’s not some mystical force of nature; it’s a direct consequence of the monetary system's design.

Dr. Werner draws a crucial distinction. When banks create credit for productive purposes—say, a loan to a company that will build a new factory, increase efficiency, and produce more goods—it is generally non-inflationary. The new money is balanced by new goods and services.

But that’s not where the bulk of credit has been flowing for decades. “Bank credit for consumption is inflationary… and that’s what we had in 2021–2022,” Werner explained. When banks create billions in new money for mortgages, credit cards, and car loans, no new goods or services are simultaneously created. You simply have more money chasing the same amount of stuff. The inevitable result? Prices rise.

This isn't a bug; it's a feature. The system requires constant credit growth to stay afloat, as old debts are paid back with new, larger debts. This perpetual expansion of the money supply means that, by design, the purchasing power of your money must decline over time. Inflation is the silent mechanism that services the ever-growing mountain of debt. Prices must rise. Forever. Your savings are the fuel.

Truth #3: The Housing Crisis Is No Accident.

Why can’t young people afford to buy a home? Why have housing prices in major cities become completely detached from local wages? The conventional answers—lack of supply, population growth, foreign buyers—are only minor parts of the story. The primary culprit is the one hiding in plain sight: the banking system.

“When banks lend for real estate,” Werner clarifies, “they pump new money into the market… and push prices higher.”

Think about it. When the primary activity of banks is creating new money in the form of mortgages, they are directing a firehose of newly created currency directly into a single asset class: real estate. This isn’t a story of organic demand. It’s a story of leveraged, manufactured demand. Each new mortgage inflates the bubble further, making it necessary for the next buyer to take on an even larger loan, which in turn creates even more money and pushes prices higher still.

It’s a vicious feedback loop that systematically prices the middle class out of the most important asset for family formation and generational wealth. The system doesn’t reward saving and prudent financial planning. It rewards debt and speculation, transforming homes from places to live into financial instruments on a global casino table.

Truth #4: It’s a Ponzi Scheme—By Design.

What happens if this cycle of credit creation stops? What if people, companies, and governments decide to pay down their debts and not take on new ones? The entire edifice collapses.

“It only works as long as banks continue to create more credit,” Werner notes. New loans are required to create the money needed to service the principal and interest on old loans. If the pace of new credit creation falters, the “music stops.” Asset prices, which have been inflated by decades of new money, would crash. Defaults would cascade through the system, and the economy would plunge into a deflationary depression.

This is precisely why no U.S. administration, Republican or Democrat, will ever voluntarily allow the system to cleanse itself. The cost of not printing, of not expanding credit, is total collapse. They are trapped. They must continue the charade, kicking the can down the road and inflating the bubble further, all while telling you it’s for your good. It is, by its very nature, a Ponzi scheme. It relies on an infinite stream of new participants (borrowers) to pay off the old ones. The only question is which generation will be left holding the bag when it inevitably fails.

Truth #5: Central Banks Were Built for War.

If commercial banks create money through credit, what is the role of central banks like the Federal Reserve? They are the backstop, the lender of last resort, and, historically, the primary enablers of state power—especially the power to wage war.

The history is unambiguous. As Werner points out, “The act of Parliament establishing the Bank of England [in 1694] says the purpose… is to make war.” Before central banking, a king’s ability to wage war was limited by the amount of gold in his treasury. Wars were expensive and, therefore, necessarily finite.

Central banking changed the equation entirely. It gave the state a seemingly infinite line of credit. The government can issue bonds, and the central bank can create money out of thin air to buy those bonds, effectively funding the state’s ambitions without the politically unpopular act of raising taxes directly.

The timing of the Federal Reserve's creation is telling. It was founded in 1913. World War I began in 1914. This new monetary technology allowed for a conflict of unprecedented scale and duration, funded not by gold, but by debt and the printing press. The silent theft of inflation paid for the trenches of the Somme.

Truth #6: The Two Central Banks That Funded WWI Were Run by Brothers.

The story gets even more disturbing. The push to create the Federal Reserve was spearheaded by a powerful banker named Paul Warburg. He became one of the first governors of the Fed. Simultaneously, his brother, Max Warburg, was the head of the German Reichsbank, the central bank funding the Kaiser's war machine.

Let that sink in. The soldiers were declared enemies, slaughtering each other by the millions in muddy fields. Their bankers—the men running the monetary engines that funded the carnage on both sides—were kin.

This isn’t to suggest a cartoonish conspiracy, but to highlight a profound and dangerous truth about fiat money. It severs spending from consequence. It allows a small, unaccountable elite to fund destruction on a mass scale, with the costs paid not by them, but by the public through the debasement of their currency. Fiat is the fuel of total war.

Truth #7: CBDCs Are the Final Boss.

If you think the current system is bad, wait until you see what they have planned next. Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) are being marketed as an innovative, efficient upgrade to our monetary system. They are anything but.

A CBDC represents the final and total consolidation of power. As Werner warns, “Central banks are breaking the old agreement… and aiming to replace commercial banks entirely.” In a CBDC world, you wouldn't have an account with Chase or Bank of America. You would have an account directly with the Federal Reserve.

This isn't innovation; it's central planning at the monetary layer. Your money would become programmable. The central bank could set rules for how, when, and where you can spend your own money. They could implement negative interest rates directly on your holdings, automated tax collection, or even make your money expire if you don't spend it fast enough to “stimulate” the economy. They could block transactions for activities they deem undesirable—from buying too much gasoline to donating to the wrong political cause.

It is a world of automated surveillance and absolute control, with no recourse and no exit door. It is the fulfillment of the fiat dream: a system where every single transaction is known, mediated, and controlled by the state.

Truth #8: Bitcoin Is the Exit.

Dr. Werner, to my knowledge, did not mention Bitcoin in his interview with Tucker. He didn't have to. By perfectly diagnosing the disease of the fiat credit system, he implicitly prescribed the cure.

Consider everything he laid bare, and then consider Bitcoin.

The fiat system is built on credit creation from thin air. Bitcoin has a fixed supply of 21 million, which cannot be altered by anyone.

The fiat system is engineered for perpetual inflation. Bitcoin has a predictable, transparent, and disinflationary issuance schedule.

The fiat system creates leveraged asset bubbles. Bitcoin is a bearer asset. If you hold your keys, there is no leverage and no counterparty risk at its base layer.

The fiat system is a Ponzi scheme requiring bailouts. Bitcoin has no CEO, no central authority, and no bailout mechanism. It runs on math, not on men.

The fiat system provides a backdoor to fund endless war. Bitcoin is apolitical, neutral money that cannot be printed to fund conflicts. To spend it, a government must first acquire it legitimately.

The fiat system is evolving into CBDCs for total control. Bitcoin is decentralized, permissionless, and censorship-resistant. It is freedom money.

The fiat system is credit-fueled control. Bitcoin is peaceful resistance. It is an alternative set of rules, programmed truth in a world of manipulated lies. It is the exit door from the prison that Werner so brilliantly described.

The interview with Dr. Richard Werner was a watershed moment. He pulled back the curtain and revealed the wizard, frantically pulling levers to maintain an illusion that benefits a select few at the expense of everyone else. The choice before us has never been clearer. We can continue down the path of credit, control, and coercion, which ends in the digital panopticon of CBDCs. Or we can choose a different path with Bitcoin. A path of mathematical certainty, individual sovereignty, and hope.

The curtain has been pulled back. What you do with this knowledge is now up to you.

Share In Bitcoin We Trust Newsletter

Feel free to watch this interview for yourself:

Shor's Algorithm Breaks 5-bit Elliptic Curve Key on 133-Qubit Quantum Computer.

This opportunity is probably The Next Big Thing.