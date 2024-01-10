If you liked reading this, feel free to click the ❤️ button on this issue so more people can discover it on Substack 🙏.

It's January 10, 2024, and the Bitcoin world has been abuzz for several days now. Every announcement from the SEC or officials is scrutinized by everyone in the Bitcoin market and beyond, in the entire world of finance.

Will the SEC approve all pending Bitcoin Spot ETFs en masse?

The price of Bitcoin has remained in the same price zone for several weeks now in anticipation of this SEC announcement.

Yesterday, January 9, 2024, at 3:11 pm, an announcement from the SEC's official X account appeared as a release for all those who have been waiting for this decision for so long!

Here's the tweet that appeared on the SEC account:

Following this tweet, all the influencers in the Bitcoin world posted their tweets starting with “BREAKING ...”. They'd been waiting for this!