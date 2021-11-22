TINA Has Given Way to FOMO – Last Step Before a Stock Market Crash?

The bad economic news is piling up, and the US stock market is still at record highs near its recently beaten ATH (All-Time High). In the past, all this news would have been enough to trigger a crash in the stock market. Not this time.

Some people are even wondering if it could be different this time …

We've heard the phrase “This time, This is different” so many times before that we suspect that this time will be no different. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the central banks of the world's major economic powers have been pursuing ultra-accommodating monetary policies that have induced this level of valuation of the US stock market today.

The Fed's monetary policy has created a TINA effect

The central bank of the world's leading economic power, the Fed, has logically led the way with its monetary policy in three main areas:

Zero-interest rates.

Printing of US dollars out of thin air in unlimited quantities. More than 35% of all U.S. dollars currently in circulation have been printed in the last 18 months.

A massive injection of liquidity into the financial system via a massive asset purchase program of at least $120 billion since March 2020. This has caused the Fed's balance sheet to explode to over $8.5T.

This created a gigantic bubble in the US stock market in a TINA effect ("There Is No Alternative") that was enough to justify everything we have been experiencing for months.