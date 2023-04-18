If you liked reading this, feel free to click the ❤️ button on this issue so more people can discover it on Substack 🙏.

A few days ago, I saw an old tweet from Michael J. Saylor on Twitter from late 2013.

To put this tweet in the context of the time, Bitcoin had seen its price exceed $1,000 for the first time at the time.

Bitcoin was then moving out of the technophile sphere and into the more mainstream media. Nothing like the euphoria of late 2017, but something was changing for Bitcoin.

Michael J. Saylor, the CEO of MicroStrategy, was taking the opportunity to announce the impending death of Bitcoin:

“Bitcoin days are numbered. It seems like just a matter of time before it suffers the same fate as online gambling.”

So you can't say that Michael J. Saylor was someone who could become a Bitcoiner capable of accumulating 140K BTC with his business then in less than 3 years.

And yet!

Today, Michael J. Saylor is the symbol of Bitcoin's adoption at the corporate America level. He surprised his world in August 2020 by announcing this 180-degree change.

Bitcoin haters were quick to say that he was looking for publicity when MicroStrategy was a company where nothing had been happening for years.

It's always like this with haters: they do what they do best, which is hate. Don't ask them to do things or take risks based on their beliefs, they don't know how to do that. They prefer to denigrate what others do.

Almost 3 years after Michael J. Saylor entered the Bitcoin world, no one can question the strength of conviction of the MicroStrategy founder.

Even his haters have to bow to that. You may think he's wrong, but the fact that he has continued to accumulate Bitcoin no matter what for nearly 3 years shows that Michael J. Saylor fundamentally believes in Bitcoin and will do anything to take advantage of this unique currency revolution.

Going beyond the case of Michael J. Saylor, it shows you something essential: Bitcoin is here to stay.

Even if big names continue to denigrate Bitcoin falsely, that won't stop its revolution from moving forward. Recently, Warren Buffett put another couple of attacks on Bitcoin:

Yet Bitcoin will continue to advance.

Greenpeace is wasting hundreds of thousands of dollars on anti-Bitcoin campaigns to make Bitcoin lose what makes it unique and superior: its monetary attributes and its Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm.

Yet Bitcoin doesn't care about that.

No one is more important than another in the Bitcoin world. No one can decide to change the rules of the Bitcoin protocol unilaterally. Within Bitcoin, the majority speaks. And the majority has clearly understood the value of Bitcoin keeping the Proof-of-Work.

Michael J. Saylor has finally dared to move beyond the initial rejection of a new system with a revolutionary design.

As I explain in my book “The Truth About Bitcoin,” it was the assembly of existing technologies in a unique way that gave the Bitcoin system its uniqueness and superiority:

This is always scary at first. That's the nature of novelty and technological disruption.

And then, over time, even the people who are most furious about the novelty eventually understand why Bitcoin exists. These people come to understand how Bitcoin benefits people in emerging countries who are already making Bitcoin a plan A.

Each at their own pace. Each pays their Bitcoin at the price they deserve. That's how it has always worked with Bitcoin, and that's how it will continue to work.

That's why I keep telling you that time is on the side of the Bitcoin revolution.

