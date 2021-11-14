This Simple Advice on Bitcoin From Satoshi Nakamoto Is All You Need To Know To Take Action

This issue of In Bitcoin We Trust Newsletter is for all subscribers. To get more insights on Bitcoin, you may be interested to upgrade to the premium package.

The Bitcoin revolution continues to move forward. Slowly, but surely, Bitcoin is progressing block by block. This has been the case ever since its official launch on January 3, 2009, by Satoshi Nakamoto.

Initially, in anonymity, and now in the spotlight, Bitcoin continues to advance at its own pace. A block is validated every 10 minutes on average, with the difficulty of mining adjusted automatically every 2,016 validated blocks to ensure this average delay between blocks added to the Bitcoin blockchain.

In a world more uncertain than ever, Bitcoin gives you guarantees. Guarantees about its programmatic monetary policy that abstracts you from the arbitrariness of humans and their natural penchant for corruption. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million units, and that limit will not change no matter what.

Some people like Jamie Dimon like to question this limit to the general public, but for those who have a doubt, just go and check directly into the Bitcoin source code.

The current system forces you to believe blindly because you cannot verify anything by yourself

Everything is open and transparent in the Bitcoin world. That's why Bitcoin's motto hasn't changed since its inception: “Don't Trust, Verify”.

You can contrast this motto with the unofficial motto of the powerful at the head of the current monetary and financial system: “Trust Because You can't Verify”.

A system like Bitcoin is an incredible monetary revolution. It is the first step in separating money from the hands of the State and giving the power of money back to the people. What Bitcoin offers you is first and foremost a major paradigm shift.

The ability to save the fruits of your labor without fear of monetary inflation due to the annoying tendency of central bankers to print more and more fiat money out of thin air. Complete freedom over the fruits of your labor, since no one can confiscate your wealth stored within the Bitcoin network, or even censor your transactions on the network.

Bitcoin is a major paradigm shift that gives you the freedom to live your life on your terms

Your Bitcoin is yours as long as you have the associated private keys. From that moment on, you can use your Bitcoin as you wish. You are the only one in control, and you have three basic freedoms:

Freedom to send BTC

Freedom to receive BTC

Freedom to HODL BTC

Combined, these three freedoms allow you to live your life on your own terms. Something that the current system cannot guarantee. The opposite is true because trapped in the system of generalized impoverishment that it represents, you are not free to save the fruits of your labor if you wish.

Those who make this choice mechanically lose money due to monetary inflation.

You are condemned to invest to try to beat the effects of monetary inflation or to spend your money on useless things that the consumer society keeps pushing you to buy.

I am convinced that the success of Bitcoin is inevitable. Such a system will attract more and more users who want to take back the power over their lives. That's my belief and that of all Bitcoiners. Their numbers are growing. The flaws in the current system that keep getting exposed are playing an incredible marketing role for Bitcoin.

Satoshi Nakamoto's 2009 advice to own Bitcoin just in case is more relevant than ever

Of course, I could be wrong. Bitcoin may fail in its revolution in the years to come. I don't pretend to read the future. That's why everyone should make up their own mind about Bitcoin and act accordingly to best protect their money future.

Nevertheless, even if there is only a remote chance that the Bitcoin revolution will triumph in your eyes, you should still take action by buying some.

This opinion I fully share is the one given by Satoshi Nakamoto on the “Cryptography Mailing List” on January 16, 2009, just a few days after the launch of version 0.1 of the Bitcoin system:

“It might make sense just to get some in case Bitcoin catches on. If enough people think the same way, that becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy.”

Satoshi Nakamoto had a very clear vision when he launched Bitcoin. Owning Bitcoin made sense, just in case. In case the success of the Bitcoin network becomes so great that the prophecy of this people-owned digital currency comes true.

Today, Bitcoin has more than 130 million users, and it's safe to say that this self-fulfilling prophecy is just about to come true. So rather than having regrets about not knowing about Bitcoin in January 2009, you need to fully embrace the present by seeking to build the best future for yourself.

For me, that means buying Bitcoin. Just in case...

