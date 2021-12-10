This Man Lost 7,500 BTC 8 Years Ago by Throwing Away His HDD – Here Is the Lesson To Be Learned

The success of Bitcoin since its inception has not wavered. This incredible monetary revolution has made many early adopters rich. You read these types of stories all the time of people who trusted Bitcoin before anyone else and are now reaping the greatest benefits.

This is natural because everyone pays the price they deserve for their Bitcoin. The later you join the revolution, the more you will pay for your Bitcoin.

On the other hand, you read far fewer stories of people who were early adopters, but who ruined their bold choice because of personal mistakes. Some people fell for scams, but others made mistakes that were a little more surprising.

In what follows, I'll tell you the more surprising story of James Howells, a man from Wales, who may now be at the head of a fortune of over $375 million. Unfortunately for him, James Howells lost all his Bitcoin due to his negligence. That's something to be regretted forever.

James Howells manages to accumulate 7,500 BTC as one of the first Bitcoin miners