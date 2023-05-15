If you liked reading this, feel free to click the ❤️ button on this issue so more people can discover it on Substack 🙏.

The current system is one of slow but certain generalized impoverishment.

I have been saying this for several years in this newsletter, and many people have understood it very well. Others still question this assertion by saying that I am trying to sell something: namely Bitcoin.

As I have also been saying for a long time, I have nothing to sell. Whether or not you buy Bitcoin will not change my life. It will change your life for the better. But the power is yours and yours alone!

To show you how the current system is one of generalized and irremediable impoverishment, I ask you to read this post from the sub r/antiwork on Reddit:

This post is unfortunately just one of many examples.

Reading this post, you can understand that this person earns twice as much money as he/she did ten years ago, but lives in much worse conditions than he/she did ten years ago.

In 2013, with $2,200 a month, this person could live in a mid-level apartment. He/She owned a car and could afford a big vacation once a year. At the end of the month, he/she had $300 to spend or save.

Ten years later in 2023, this person earns $4,000 a month but lives in a low-level apartment. He/She still has the same car. He/She buys 20-30% less groceries and can't afford to go on vacation like he used to. At the end of the month, he/she has only $100 left.

This person finally wonders if he/she won't end up on the street at this rate in 10 years even if his/her salary still increases.

While you work hard to earn more money and live the life you want, the powerful people at the head of the current system are working against you by printing more and more fiat money out of thin air.

This Reddit user saw his/her salary increase by 82% in 10 years, but at the same time, the M2 Money Supply increased by 104% from $10.4T to $21.2T.

Inflation in America has been a major issue in recent months with inflation at 8% for the year 2022 for example:

The purchasing power of the US dollar fell by -25% between 2013 and 2023:

And these are just national averages, it can be much worse depending on where that person lives in America.

Elsewhere in the world, let's not even talk about it!

As you read this, you realize that the current system is not sustainable. You can't spend your life working harder and harder without benefiting from it because the powerful people at the head of the current system are silently stealing from you through inflation and the ever-increasing debt that their policies induce.

The people cannot continue to accept this forever. At least, I hope not.

What we can see is that more and more people are opening their eyes. Once you open your eyes to the flaws of the current system, nothing can ever be the same again.

You start looking for a more equitable system that gives you power back. That's where Bitcoin comes in as the solution.

Bitcoin isn't perfect, far from it, but right now it's the only solution we have to end this endless race to earn more and more to simply try to maintain our standard of living.

Bitcoin is a game changer with its decentralized system having superior monetary attributes.

Sooner or later, you will realize it. The sooner the better for you, that's a certainty.

