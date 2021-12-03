This $36M SIM Swap Scam Will Remind You of Good Practices To Secure Your Bitcoin

Once you understand the why of Bitcoin, you will want to get Bitcoin. Perhaps you will even have been looking for getting Bitcoin before you understood its why. This is usually the path taken by most people who enter this new world full of promise for the future.

In any case, your options for obtaining Bitcoin are roughly fourfold:

Buy Bitcoin by exchanging your fiat currency (USD, Euro, ...).

Get Bitcoin as a reward for your work as a miner helping to secure the Bitcoin network.

Get paid for your work in BTC.

Sell goods you already own for BTC.

For the record, Changpeng Zhao, the founder of Binance who is nicknamed “CZ”, sold his apartment in 2014 for 1,500 BTC. He spent 100 to cover his needs in the following months and years, but he still has 1,400 of what the sale of his apartment had brought him.

An extremely lucrative operation since he managed to turn the $450K of his apartment at the time into more than $85 million at the time of writing. Of course, to do this, one had to have enough confidence in Bitcoin to remain a HODLer no matter what. That's the case with CZ, who has since earned much more as head of Binance.

So you can see that selling goods for BTC can be extremely interesting.

Most people leave their BTC on trading platforms by securing their account with a 2-FA method based on SMS